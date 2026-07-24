Chargers Roster Spotlights: Avery Smith, an UDFA With Best Chance To Make Final 53

Avery Smith, born on January 1, 2004, in East Point, Georgia, played his high school ball as a quarterback for Riverwood International Charter School. As a senior, he recorded 3,208 passing yards, 913 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns. He earned three-star recruit status, according to 247Sports.

Smith decided to transition to cornerback after seeing himself placed third or fourth string on the QB depth chart. This decision had him play special teams his first two seasons, not becoming a starter until 2024, when he was now a junior.

As a junior, Smith started the entire season, earning Second-Team All-MAC honors while being tied for second in the nation in pass breakups. More of the same occurred during his Senior year, being named to Second-Team All-MAC once again.

With his elite last two seasons in college, he gained NFL interest with scouts projecting him around the sixth-round range. Chargers draft expert, Thomas Martinez, described Smith as: "a well built defensive back but is on the shorter side at just over 5'10. He relies on instincts and route recognition to make plays on the ball and does an excellent job at preventing wide receivers from stacking him on deep routes. His tackling could use some technique improvement but he is unafraid and willing to get in the mix."

Chargers Avery Smith, DB Toledo

Smith, unfortunately, went undrafted after the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers calling him up to sign him for their offseason workouts, hoping he shows his talents in the preseason. He has also been named one of the Bolts' best UDFA signings by many outlets, giving some fans extra hope for his future.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games

42 Tackles

5 Tackles for Loss

1 Interception

11 Pass Deflections

1 Forced Fumble

1 Blocked Extra Point For 2-PTs

Measurables

Contract Status

"Avery Smith signed a 3 year, $3,120,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $20,000 signing bonus, $267,500 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,040,000. In 2026, Smith will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $20,000, while carrying a cap hit of $891,666 and a dead cap value of $267,500." - Spotrac

Avery Smith's 2026 Season Outlook

Now under the Chargers' coaching staff and system, Smith has garnered attention as a possible Nikko Reed 2.0 type of situation. Hype out of college, undersized, but feisty and stuck on the final 53-man roster.

Smith has an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster, especially considering the Bolts are likely to keep extra safeties, but it would not be far-fetched if he forced the team to do so, cutting someone else elsewhere on the roster.

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