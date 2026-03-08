Chargers Might Just Be Sneaky Sleeper to Steal Colts’ Star Free Agent

The Los Angeles Chargers have surprisingly popped up in trade rumors about a star wide receiver ahead of NFL free agency.

Such an idea, though, like trading for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, seems far-fetched based on what we know about Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz.

Paying up big for a free agent next week? That’s more Hortiz’s style, if anything.

Funnily enough, one can almost feel like the Chargers might be a sleeper big buyer for a free agent about to have a hotter-than-expected market.

Chargers could target Colts WR Alec Pierce in NFL free agency

Alec Pierce | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, names like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel and Rashid Shaheed tend to dominate the free-agent wideout discussions.

But don’t sleep on Alec Pierce of the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero on Pierce, a candidate to land a bigger-than-expected contract:

“Over the past two years, Pierce leads the NFL in yards per reception (21.8) and receptions of 40+ yards (12); his 21.3 yards per catch last season was the second-highest mark by a player with 1,000-plus receiving yards since 2000, trailing only DeSean Jackson's 2010 campaign. Pierce and Jackson are the only players since 2010 to average 20+ yards per catch in multiple seasons.”

Now, Hortiz paying up around $27 million per season to a wideout doesn’t sound like a very Chargers thing to do.

But Mike McDaniel is in town. He might want a weapon like that in his scheme. And one way to improve an offensive line? Get open quicker down the field and create explosives.

Pierce would certainly fit what the Chargers want to do and would make one heck of a tandem with Ladd McConkey.

And now, we’ve got reported proof that the Chargers are already at least sniffing around major moves for star receivers. That’s probably about getting McDaniel the types of weapons he wants to maximize the offense around a quarterback like Justin Herbert.

The Chargers throwing so much cap space at a single player still seems unfathomable. But the trade rumors and aggressive move to already find a new starting center before free agency even opened sort of hinted at how quickly the team is willing to spend on needs in the coming days and weeks.

