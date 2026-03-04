Chargers Cuts Save $14.5M in Cap Space Before Aggressive Free Agency Plan Starts

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially started the cutdown process ahead of NFL free agency.

As expected, the Chargers cut offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, tight end Will Dissly and offensive lineman Savion Washington. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported the news.

None of the moves comes as a surprise. Washington couldn’t contribute and Dissly was one of the latest in a long line of misfires at the tight end spot.

Then there’s Becton.

A report hinted the Chargers would cut Becton in the coming days. No wonder. The Chargers had signed him to a two-year deal worth $20 million before last season and saved $9.7 million by cutting him.

Becton couldn’t stay in the lineup, graded 79th out of 81 guards at PFF when he was in it and went public multiple times with negative comments about his usage and fit in the offense.

Chargers cap space update after big-name cuts

All told, the Chargers saved roughly $14.5 million with the cuts on Wednesday.

Not bad for a team that entered the day with roughly $84.4 million in free cap space, according to Over the Cap.

It’s pretty fitting the cuts came at these specific positions, too. Both spots are major, major points of need this offseason.

A rundown:

TE: Dissly never worked out. Neither did Tyler Conklin, who joined via free agency last year. Oronde Gadsden is a breakout weapon, but he can’t do it all alone going into his sophomore season.

Dissly never worked out. Neither did Tyler Conklin, who joined via free agency last year. Oronde Gadsden is a breakout weapon, but he can’t do it all alone going into his sophomore season. OL: Becton was a bust. At center, Bradley Bozeman retired. At the other guard spot, Zion Johnson is a free agent and probably too pricey to bring back. The Chargers need to find three new starting interior linemen, so spreading Becton’s cap hit around makes sense.

The Chargers have a boatload of cap space, but finding three new starters on the line and worrying about defensive free agents Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh will smash through the money in a hurry.

Hence, some really savvy, measured cuts before the market opens next week.

