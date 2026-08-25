Chargers’ Biggest Preseason Questions That Still Need Answers

Almost perplexingly, the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t answered the biggest questions about the team in the preseason so far.

Granted, the Chargers aren’t facing anything so dramatic as other teams such as say…who starts at quarterback? It’s Justin Herbert, obviously, and we know he’s going to excel in a Mike McDaniel offense.

Outsiders also know that the defense under new coordinator Chris O’Leary will strive for continuity, carried over from Jesse Minter’s units of the last few years.

Some of the smaller questions that remain, though, could have a huge impact on how the Chargers' season ultimately plays out.

Chargers preseason questions that need answers

Who wins Chargers’ backup QB job?

Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are in a so-so competition behind Herbert.

Sounds mean, but Lance’s underperforming expectations compared to last year have left the door open for Uiagalelei. It has drained away the perception of what was supposed to be one of the NFL’s best backup situations.

There’s a cloud of doubt now about how both guys have taken to McDaniel’s offense. And no, the bad interior offensive line isn’t helping. But Lance should be beating the backups he’s facing, while Uiagalelei is understandably doing well against third-stringers and beyond.

No easy decision for the Chargers if they only keep two quarterbacks, but like anything else, they’re putting all of their faith in McDaniel.

Who wins Chargers’ guard job?

It’s a mess, folks.

And it’s been a mess since training camp started. The Chargers threw as many as five names in the mix. Rookie Jake Slaughter looked to be the clubhouse leader before the Tyler Biadasz injury kicked him back to center.

Along the way, the Chargers have thrown reps to supposed training camp breakout Branson Taylor, free-agent add Kayode Awosika and backup swing tackle Trey Pipkins, too.

Given all of the good new things happening around the Chargers offense, it’s pretty disheartening for it to feel like the interior of the offensive line could be a big problem again, repeating past mistakes.

Which Chargers receivers make the final roster?

Brenen Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wideout spot is deep for the Chargers.

The following guys are untouchable:

Ladd McConkey

Tre Harris

Quentin Johnston

Brenen Thompson

After that…chaos.

One of the big questions is whether someone like Thompson can help on special teams and push a Derius Davis-type off the final roster. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a draft pick last year, still seems to have plenty of untapped upside, but he’s getting pressured by names like Dalevon Campbell and Devonte Ross, too.

The names after the listed four will likely get chances to make big final impressions in the preseason finale.

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