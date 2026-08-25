Chargers’ Backup QB Battle Behind Justin Herbert is Still Limping Along

A quarterback battle was probably the last thing anyone expected around the Los Angeles Chargers this training camp and preseason.

Alas, Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are off to the races.

Well, stumbling through the race, anyway.

With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in town, the Chargers suddenly have a heated battle between Lance and Uiagalelei for what is probably one of only two backup spots behind Justin Herbert on the final roster.

Not helping matters, beyond the big coaching change, is the absolutely miserable state of the offensive line’s interior right now after the injury to Tyler Biadasz and the apparent mishandling of the guard spots.

Chargers QB battle heats (sort of, anyway) up

DJ Uiagalelei | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh summed things up well enough about the backup quarterback battle while talking with reporters around the second preseason game.

"I think it's tight," Harbaugh said. "I don't have a definitive status on it right now."

Right.

Lance flopped as the starter in Week 1 of the preseason, throwing an interception and a handful of other turnover-worthy throws. Uiagalelei entered and had a smooth 6-of-9 mark for 120 yards with one score in the win.

In preseason Week 2, a beatdown of a loss, Lance played 29 snaps and went 10-of-16 for 73 yards while leading the team in rushing with 42 yards on two attempts. Uiagalelei then entered and went 7-of-15 for 80 yards and a touchdown.

We can throw semantics out all day. Lance has technically been the No. 2 all camp. Uiagalelei gets to play against backups and deeper reserves in preseason action.

But at the end of the day, if Harbaugh is calling it close, and McDaniel is a bit of a wild card in terms of what he might decide, it’s a toss-up. And again, it doesn’t help that even Herbert’s offense has been getting dominated in camp by the defense since the Biadasz injury. Hard to get a read on which quarterback should be the primary backup when the superstar starter is struggling, too.

Given the above, the preseason finale will be a pretty big deal for both backups, obviously. Until then, the stumble-filled race in an offense that hasn’t found a starter at one guard spot this close to final cuts will continue.

Not ideal, since it felt like the Chargers had one of the best backup quarterback situations in the entire NFL before this training camp stretch started.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter