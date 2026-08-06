The Stars Are Aligning for the Chargers to Pull Off a Blockbuster Trade for Vita Vea

The Los Angeles Chargers are now into their second week of 2026 fall training camp and the offense and defense have been battling. General manager Joe Hortiz and the coaching staff will be facing tough roster decisions as the season approaches and camp battles tighten throughout the preseason.

The Chargers have an interesting situation on defense. The 2026 season will welcome back Chris O'Leary as the new defensive coordinator. O'Leary will be running the same defense that was installed by Jesse Minter and adding his own tendencies to the mix. The continuity should give the Chargers a leg up compared against team switching systems entirely and their performance over the past two years should have them in position to be a top NFL defense again.

Los Angeles is currently facing a contract negotiation with edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and looking to the future, they will face a dramatically tougher schedule in 2026 in terms of the projected offenses they will be facing. The defenses' overall statistics will naturally take a hit against the higher level of competition and difference-making reinforcements would not hurt.

Aside from all-pro defensive back Derwin James, the Chargers defense faces their opponents with elite communication and playing as a unit with a collection of good players as opposed to down-to-down difference makers. The Chargers have the cap space to add a difference maker if a trade made sense for the team and for the roster.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea digs in on trade demand and wants out of Tampa

Vita Vea has been an absolute brick wall in the center of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense since he entered the league from the first round of the 2018 draft. Vea is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations broke down between the two sides leading to a trade request. Along with the trade request was a reported preference to play on the West Coast.

The Chargers are not normally in on blockbuster trades, but it this case, Joe Hortiz should be working the phones. Vea wants to play for a team on the West Coast which narrows the options to the following teams:



Seattle Seahawks: could be an option with their available cap space.

San Francisco 49ers: have the most available cap space in the NFL and are losing wide receivers left and right during training camp. They could opt to go defensive heavy to compensate.

Los Angeles Rams: are in the bottom half of the NFL in available cap space, but have no need for Vea with the return of Aaron Donald looming.

Las Vegas Raiders: have even less cap space than the Rams after spending big in free agency and are just starting their rebuild.

Arizona Cardinals: are nowhere near contention and need the draft picks.

Los Angeles Chargers: have contention expectations, the cap space and the roster spot open with only five projected defensive tackles to make the 53-man roster when they normally carry six.

The Chargers and 49ers may be the easiest fits to envision with both teams vying for contention and a difference-making defensive tackle is never a bad option to insert onto a unit. All signs point to Vea and his agent forcing their way out of Tampa after a tumultuous offseason for the Buccaneers front office has continued. Vea is not alone in having a contract dispute as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is also upset about the lack of a contract extension.

#Bucs DT Vita Vea's agent told @NFLSTROUD he doesn't see the current situation ending any way other than a trade.



“I just don’t see it ending in anything but a trade at this point.”https://t.co/bkmC6YnbVm pic.twitter.com/9ftsBUj3Bo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 5, 2026

The Chargers can use Vita Vea. The AFC West has shifted to a much more run-heavy offensive attack. The Chargers are one injury away along the defensive line from being forced to get very creative with their defensive fronts. Vea could elevate the entire defense and provide an insurance policy for any unit that may be struggling.

It may not be in Joe Hortiz's wheelhouse to make a big offseason trade, but he should absolutely explore this as an option given the circumstances aligning the stars for it to happen. The hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel seemed like a dream before it became a surprise reality, perhaps Hortiz could surprise and land Vita Vea.