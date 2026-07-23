Tuli Tuipulotu’s Extension Talks Could Turn Ugly for Chargers with Hold-in Looming

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing down a high-stakes negotiation with young star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. Tuipulotu had a breakout 13-sack season in 2026 and dramatically increased his pressure rate. Based on the production, the negotiations should be pointed in one direction but the reality paints a different picture.

The Chargers, as a franchise, are notorious for the length of time it takes to agree to terms on contracts. Over the past several seasons, extension talks have often spilled over into training camp. Veterans report for training camp on July 28th leaving the window for the Chargers and Tuipulotu to agree on a new contract before camp rapidly closing.

Extension starting point

Tuli Tuipulotu had a very productive 2026 season. He was top ten in the NFL in sacks, total pressures and pass rush productivity. The question remains how much of the production was a third-year developmental leap with veteran Joey Bosa no longer in the picture and how much of it was defensive coordinator Jesse Minter scheming the opportunities for the production with simulated pressures, stunts and coverages confusing the opposing quarterbacks.

One of the key components of this argument is to examine the games missed by Khalil Mack in 2026 where Tuipulotu was the main focal point for opposing offense's protection. When comparing the overall 2026 production against weeks three through seven, the window in which Mack was injured or a non-factor due to the injury, we see Tuipulotu's production remain in similar categories for the most part. In that five-week span, although a small sample size, Tuipulotu was tied for 6th in the NFL in total pressures, tied for fourth in sacks, and ninth in overall pass rush productivity.

Why the Chargers may be cautious

Tuli Tuipulotu still put up solid numbers in the absence of Khalil Mack in terms of production. However, the biggest hang up and questions from advanced data is not the pure production, it's how the production was obtained.

Tuipulotu was top 10 in several production categories in weeks three through seven. He was also unfortunately 75th in pass rush run win rate against true pass sets during that time with a 14.3 percent win rate with the data limited to rushers with 20 percent of pass rush snaps or more.

The win rate against true pass sets or TPS is how often the pass rusher beats a pass block on a true pass play. The difficulty of charted pressures are also taken into account via film analysis. For example a schemed and unblocked pressure is counted significantly less that a clean win against the offensive tackle one on one. How a "win" is calculated may be the topic of some debate but it is a generally accepted data point.

Top ten in production but 75th in pass rush win rate? How does this make any sense? When a scenario like this presents itself, the production is more indicative of the pass rusher logging clean-up sacks and making the most of opportunities as opposed to beating a block and generating pressures from beating a blocker at the line of scrimmage.

Tuipulotu, despite maintaining production in Khalil Mack's absence, saw a drop in his pass rush win rate compared to his average on the season from the season average of 17.7 percent, good enough for 44th in the NFL, to 14.3, which on the surface does makes sense given he was drawing more attention without Mack on the field.

The data shows Tuipulotu is an excellent finisher and productive when the opportunities are present, but does he create his own opportunities as a pass rusher at a high enough rate to warrant a big pay day is the question the Chargers have to answer. Additionally, Tuipulotu is shockingly still the youngest edge rusher on the team despite entering his fourth NFL season, does he have room for improvement as a pure pass rusher and enough room to factor into his extension negotiation?

All of these question marks will make the last few days before camp interesting. If Tuipulotu is advised to not practice by his representation and hold in during camp, this could become an ugly distraction for a homegrown young player and the Chargers.