A Trade for Vita Vea Would Signal the Chargers are Serious About Chasing a Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Chargers will open camp for their first practice on Wednesday, July 29th. The Chargers will have an ideal situation when entering training camp for the 2026 season, with minimal questions over depth across the roster.

Los Angeles has several important storylines to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. The battle for roles and spots in cornerback depth will be fierce, as will the depth in the safety and linebacker units.

One of the few units on the roster that is rather cut and dry entering camp is the defensive tackle room, or so I thought. The Chargers will enter camp with expected contributions coming from five players: Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Justin Eboigbe and rookie Nick Barrett. The big question with this group will be if they need one more.

Los Angeles has entered each of the past two seasons with six defensive tackles on the initial 53-man roster. If that trend continues, one of the depth defensive lineman has a shot to make the roster.

The NFL is a copycat league, it always has been. More and more teams, specifically ones with postseason success have a very deep defensive line. Simply examine both Super Bowl teams from the 2025 season. Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks had five defensive tackles with significant snaps and a fifth-round rookie developing behind them.

It would be plausible for the Chargers and Chris O'Leary to follow in Macdonald's footsteps given the same defensive lineage. Could the Chargers make a significant swing at chasing a Super Bowl contention window and add a difference making defensive tackle to the room?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers two-time Pro-Bowl Defensive Tackle Vita Vea requests a trade

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former 2018 first-round selection and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an impasse on contract extension talks. The Bucs are set to open training camp with Vea on the final year of his deal.

Vea logged the most quarterback pressures while facing a double team during the 2025 season with 14 pressures. The biggest difference with Vea and his peers is the rate at which he finishes. He affects the quarterback by collapsing and pushing the pocket forcing the quarterback to move. However, he finished 2025 with only four sacks.

It is unclear if the Buccaneers would even consider moving on from Vea, but Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz would not be doing his job if he did not give Bucs general manager Jason Licht a call.

Most double teams faced in 2025 (pressures), per @NextGenStats:



1. Dexter Lawrence - 246 (8)

2. Vita Vea - 241 (14)

3. Leonard Williams - 223 (13)

4. Travis Jones - 201 (7)

5. Kenny Clark - 200 (11) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) July 27, 2026

How Vea could fit with the Chargers

The Chargers' defensive scheme relies on their defensive tackles to occupy blockers a split second longer to keep the linebackers clean and free. Vea is may not be the quick-win master of other elite defensive tackles around the NFL but he eat double teams with elite efficacy and make life a living hell for interior offensive linemen with his overwhelming power.

One of the key factors to why Vea would fit can be found in the edge rusher room. None of the Chargers' proven edge rushers are elite at winning one-on-one battles against true pass sets. Khalil Mack lead the Chargers last year with a 19.4 percent win rate which was 34th in the NFL. Tuli Tuipulotu is looking for a contract extension after he finished with the highest production on the team but with only a 17.7 percent win rate which was 44th in the NFL.

A force up the middle of the defensive line, such as Vita Vea, can maximize the efforts of the edge rushers. The Chargers will be facing some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this upcoming season and the ability to affect the passer will be vital for the success of the defense.

The Chargers have the fourth most cap space in the NFL. Vea may not command the same annual value of the elite pass-rushing defensive tackles or the same trade compensation but he has proven worthy of an extension despite being a nine-year veteran. If he is available, the Chargers should absolutely consider making an offer to Bucs.