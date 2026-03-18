2 Blockbuster Post-June 1 Trades That Could Make Chargers Immediate Contenders

The Los Angeles Chargers have been relatively quiet in free agency following the start of the new league year. They currently still have a significant amount of cap space left available with no big-name free agents left to sign on the open market. What is general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office holding it for?

Hoarding cap space for looming extensions?

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Los Angeles has several players coming to the end of their current deals and will be up for extensions at high-value positions. Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, and Derwin James Jr are all looking at possible extensions. Tuipulotu, as an edge rusher, may get an extension that will greatly dip into future cap space.

Extensions would not have much effect on 2026 cap space, but as the Chargers are negotiating with external free agents looking for longer-term deals, they have to keep their internal cornerstones in mind.

The Chargers are likely holding cap space open to maintain as much flexibility as possible. After the draft, there may be cuts or players made available for trade and the open cap space allows for Los Angeles to absorb larger contracts.

Possible trades post draft

Trades following the draft are unique due to the fact that the players involved will help the receiving team and the sending team will receive future compensation in most scenarios unless other players are involved in the trade.

There can be a laundry list of reasons that trades happen after the draft but more commonly, it is for cap manipulation to split the dead money the sending team will be hit with by processing a trade after June 1st.

When players sign contracts, they get their signing bonus up front but the cap space hit of the bonus is spread across the life of the contract. If the contract is terminated and the player is cut or traded, the remaining cap hit is accelerated and known as dead money. By trading a player after June 1st, the original team can spread the cap hit over two years as opposed to taking a direct punch to face.

Trade Candidates

Robert Hunt, guard, Carolina Panthers

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Robert Hunt signed a massive five year $100 million deal before the 2024 season to join the Carolina Panthers. He missed most of 2025 from injury but returned in time for the Panthers playoff game. Hunt has not lived up to the size of his contract and the Panthers may consider moving on. He has a natural out in his contract after the 2026 season anyway.

Hunt played his best football under Mike McDaniel in Miami and would easily slot back into the system. If the Chargers somehow find themselves without a dance partner following the draft and need a guard, Hunt would make sense and they would only be on the hook for his base salary in 2026.

AJ Brown, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

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We are back here again. AJ Brown may be on his way out of Philadelphia but is still a top ten wide receiver on ESPN's open scores for 2025. He was just ahead of Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Pairing two wide receivers who are elite at getting open with Justin Herbert throwing the ball sounds like a solid plan.

The Eagles need to wait to trade Brown until after June 1st for cap purposes so they will be unable to get compensation for the 2026 draft. This works in the Chargers favor as they only have five picks this year.

The Chargers would at least have the cap space to absorb AJ Brown's base salary and with only five picks this year, would not be losing any of them since Brown wont be traded until after June 1st. The 2027 draft is set to be LOADED 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/Hb6lArPWlK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 18, 2026

The Chargers are keeping their options open and staying flexible with the cap space they have. If a deal came together that made sense, these trades would carry less financial risk since the signing bonuses have already been paid and they would not count against the compensatory pick formula.