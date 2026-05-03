Los Angeles Chargers Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft- What's Still Missing?

The Los Angeles Chargers left Pittsburgh and the 2026 draft with a roster well stocked with depth and their major targets seemingly addressed. General manager Joe Hortiz managed to navigate the draft with multiple trades to increase Los Angeles' selection pool of picks from five to eight.

The Chargers landed an immediate impact defender in Akheem Mesidor in the first round who should replace the third edge rusher role vacated by Odafe Oweh in free agency. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Hortiz believe they have created enough competition at the left guard position to address the starting role. Second round selection Jake Slaughter is set to attempt a transition from center to guard in a Mike McDaniel-led offense and Trevor Penning, amongst others, are set to compete for the starting job.

Considering the Chargers eight draft picks on top of the moves made in free agency, the roster is well built out. Joe Hortiz's philosophy is to always be searching for ways to make the team and the roster better. Where the roster currently stands, are there moves still to be made? Let's explore what position groups may still need some attention.

Position groups that could still use some attention

Tight Ends

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The Chargers have second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden II and free agent addition Charlie Kolar set to lead the tight end room. Fullbacks Alec Ingold and Scott Matlock will also be called upon to fill blocking roles, however, Matlock's fit in Mike McDaniel's offense remains to be seen. Carrying two true tight ends and potentially a fullback is not a traditional move for roster construction.

The Chargers could benefit from the addition of another tight end capable of filling multiple roles in the offense. The current depth behind Kolar and Gadsden is limited to undrafted free agents from 2025 and an additional two rookie undrafted free agents in this year's class.

Cornerbacks

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The Chargers coaching staff and front office appear to have placed significant trust and belief in several of the Chargers young undrafted free agents from 2025 while additionally loading up at the position with undrafted free agents in this class.

It may not be an immediate need for the Chargers but camp battles should be monitored closely. If the back of the cornerback room struggles and more depth is needed, a veteran addition may be warranted.

Guard

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How can guard still be a potential position of need for the Chargers after three draft picks and multiple free agents were brought in to challenge for the starting roles? Nearly every player brought in to challenge for the guard spots have an element of unknown to them.

There is a worst-case scenario where the Chargers are getting through training camp and realize that the current options on the roster are not ready to start, and a potential trade or veteran off the street may be a better option. This is a situation where the volume of bodies in the room hopefully solves this question before it has a chance to become a necessity.

Center

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The Chargers need to figure out quickly how the order of offensive linemen in regard to the line of succession is set up. Tyler Biadasz is set to start and if second-round draft pick Jake Slaughter is unable to quickly transition to guard, he is presumably locked in as the backup center. If Slaughter wins the starting left guard role, is he also the backup center?

The Chargers and offensive line coach Butch Barry need to determine if they have a practice squad candidate ready to step in as the backup center should either Slaughter or Biadasz miss time, especially if Slaughter is in the starting lineup at guard. This will be a very intersting camp to see how the offensive line room comes together and the roles are planned out.