Tired of hearing about what a mess the Los Angeles Chargers are this season?

Sorry, but the hits just keep coming.

Over the last month, the Chargers have seemed more concerned with the messaging they send through the media than anything else. That, while doing the trade deadline botch, a mishap that featured the Chargers going back on their word about keeping things the same and instead attempting to trade a younger piece of the puzzle to the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

While all this was going down, veteran edge defender Bud Dupree had a really telling quote that hinted at dysfunction in the locker room.

And as it turns out, Dupree has been asking for a way out of town for a long time now.

Chargers’ Bud Dupree release request highlights more problems

Bud Dupree | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dupree requested his release this past week…something he did before the season, too.

It begs the question: What’s the point?

The Chargers are holding on to an end-of-roster 33-year-old defender who has hardly played this year and, by the sounds of his quotes when reporters are around, isn’t exactly helping things in the locker room.

Dupree isn’t just an end-of-roster player who felt like an obvious cut candidate while forming the final roster, either. He’s on an expiring contract, so it’s not like the Chargers have much to gain by keeping him. Him playing into the comp pick process seems unlikely.

Speaking of that, the Chargers have these other edge rushers on the roster right now:

Khalil Mack

Akheem Mesidor

Tuli Tuipulotu

Caleb Murphy

Andre Carter (practice squad)

While keeping Dupree, the Chargers also gave up on a former draft pick like Kyle Kennard and passed up on any number of possible free agents, waiver wire claims or even trade acquisitions.

It somehow goes deeper, too: The Chargers extended Dupree after he wasn’t all that great in 2024, either, adding another year to what was originally a two-year pact.

And yet here we are again, with this feeling like a case of the Chargers worrying about messaging and image over anything else. There’s no other reason to keep him other than the front office doesn’t want to show players that they can just ask for a way out (and maybe they’re worried about what Dupree might say on the media circuit when he’s not an employee anymore).

It’s all really silly, with Dupree being a good example of the poor roster building by the Chargers over a number of years and the miserable priorities of an organization that just can’t seem to get out of its own way.

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