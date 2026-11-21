The New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers face off in a battle between two of the league's worst teams.

New York started off the season with a win in Tennessee and then beat Cleveland a few weeks later, but the Jets have since lost five in a row.

On the flip side, the Chargers just picked up their first win of the season last week, upsetting the Ravens in Baltimore on Monday Night Football by a final score of 23-20.

Los Angeles has won the last five meetings against the Jets, most recently picking up a 27-6 victory on the road in 2023.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jets vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +3 (-112)

Chargers -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Jets: +136

Chargers: -162

Total

41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The point spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total is now at 41.5 after opening at 40.5.

Jets vs. Chargers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Jets vs. Chargers Prediction

I wrote last week that I can't quit on this Jets team, and I'm still convinced they're better than their record suggests. I used that logic to bet against them in a game against the Bills, which was a bet that didn't come close to cashing. Do you think I learned from my mistake? I haven't. I'm back on New York again this week against the Chargers.

The Jets are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, and their offense is 18th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate. Those aren't the numbers of a team that deserves to have a 2-8 record and are underdogs of a field goal against a bad Chargers team. I'll fall for this trap once more.

Pick: Jets +3 (-115) via DraftKings

The Jets trap has been an easy one to fall into, to be fair, but I’ll once again back New York alongside MacMillan here.

Maybe the Chargers are feeling good and can ride the momentum of a win to put something together here. But that’s a risk I’m willing to take given the overall body of work of these two teams.

Final Score Prediction: Jets 23, Chargers 20

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