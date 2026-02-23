Should Chargers Call Ravens About Trade for All-Pro on Final Year of His Contract?

The Los Angeles Chargers now have a direct line of communication with another AFC team. The Baltimore Ravens hired former Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to be their head coach. The two teams have swapped staff members previously, as general manager Joe Hortiz hailed from Baltimore.

This doesn't mean both teams will be on the phone with each other 24/7, but having connections will be beneficial in the future. The Chargers and Ravens already made a trade back in October, when Los Angeles sent Alohi Gilman to Baltimore in exchange for Odafe Oweh and a late round pick swap. Could they pick up the phones again for another potential trade this offseason?

Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey could be the subject of a trade or release, given his substantial cap hit for 2026. Kristopher Knox listed Humphrey on his trade block big board for this offseason. The Chargers could inquire about the veteran cornerback's services if the price is right.

Chargers should check in on Marlon Humphrey trade

Marlon Humphrey | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

First, let's take a look at the projected compensation the Chargers would surrender in this situation. Knox listed a 2026 4th-round pick and conditional 2027 5th-round pick should get it done. The Chargers only have five picks in the upcoming draft, so they'd be strapping themselves down even more.

"Baltimore replaced longtime head coach John Harbaugh with Jesse Minter earlier this offseason and may look to rebuild its 24th-ranked defense," Knox wrote. "Humphrey, meanwhile, will turn 30 in July and is set to carry a cap hit of $26.3 million next season. Trading him would save $7.3 million in cap space, or $15.3 million if dealt after June 1."

Knox did mention the fact that Minter may not be ready to get rid of Humphrey, as the veteran could be of use. "Minter, who spent four years in Baltimore as a defensive assistant, might not be eager to move on from Humphrey and is highly unlikely to advocate for his outright release. However, GM Eric DeCosta will likely listen to reasonable offers, given Humphrey's age and contract status."

The Chargers have the money to make this work, but would this be the right move considering there's bigger holes elsewhere on the roster? This doesn't seem like the splash move they should make.

