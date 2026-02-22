Chargers Hiring Steelers Coach Links to Intriguing Dream Trade Scenario

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh rounded out the last bit of his 2026 coaching staff by hiring a former Pittsburgh Steelers coach.

Harbaugh brought on Denzel Martin as an assistant outside linebackers coach after the Steelers and Mike Tomlin parted ways.

Mike McDanel’s arrival as offensive coordinator for Justin Herbert’s unit dominated the headlines. But Martin was quietly a big signing for a Chargers team that replaced Jesse Minter (now head coach in Baltimore) with Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator.

And in an interesting twist, the news about Martin’s arrival just so happens to align with a recent Steelers-Chargers trade idea.

Should Chargers call Steelers about a big trade?

The Chargers have plenty to worry about when it comes to Martin’s unit and the overarching defense. Odafe Oweh is a free agent after his big breakout since coming over via trade. Khalil Mack is a free agent and will consider retirement again, too.

So, what if the Chargers looked to Martin’s former stomping grounds?

Funnily enough, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton writes that the Chargers’ “dream offseason trade” is getting Alex Highsmith from the Steelers:

“Herbig is four years younger than Highsmith, who's missed 10 games over the last two seasons. The Steelers could entertain trade proposals for the latter, then promote the former to a full-time starting role opposite Watt.”

The thinking goes, T.J. Watt just got a three-year deal worth $123 million and Nick Herbig will need a big contract next.

The show has continued for Alex Highsmith over the past 3 weeks. Completely dominant all-around play from the edge spot.



Watch how many screens and swing passes he's eliminated that won't show up on the stat sheet https://t.co/TD9OJJQzAM pic.twitter.com/naE7wgALox — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 2, 2026

Why Highsmith for the Chargers? He’ll turn 29 in August and is under contract for two more years at cap hits of around $20 million. More importantly to a team with plenty of cap space, he tallied 9.5 sacks over 13 games last year.

The Chargers would prefer to get Oweh and Mack back to keep the rotation with Tuli Tuipulotu strong. Tuipulotu and Oweh are the foundational building blocks of the pass-rushing room.

But Highsmith is one of those names around the NFL to remember for the Chargers if things don’t work out with one, or even both, of their major free agents.

