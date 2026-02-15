Are Chargers on List of 16-20 Teams in Maxx Crosby NFL Trade Buzz?

It would be pretty shocking to find out the Los Angeles Chargers have an interest in making a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers make shrewd, balanced, cap-preserving moves that craft contenders around Jim Harbaugh’s vision.

It’s not just about paying up for Crosby in a trade, either: It’s about paying some inevitable AFC West tax on top of everything in the deal. Why would the Raiders want to play against Crosby twice per season?

Still, the newest NFL trade rumors around Crosby make one wonder.

Maxx Crosby rumors make Chargers speculation easy

Most of the NFL would have an interest in Crosby.

No exaggeration. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on a recent SportsCenter episode (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells), 16-20 teams would make offers to the Raiders for Crosby:

“They are in a major rebuilding phase. They need draft picks to rebuild that roster. They can get a lot of them for Maxx Crosby. I suspect that you have 16, 20 teams around the league that are at the very least going to formally inquire if they have not already."

It’s notable speculation, considering Jordan Schultz reported recently that the Raiders would want a Micah Parsons-like deal. Meaning, a starter (Kenny Clark in that scenario) and a pair of first-round picks.

Maxx Crosby is over the trade talks



Verdict

Obviously not happening. Crosby is elite and the Chargers know him well. He’s still just 28 years old and under contract through the 2029 season. Plus, the Chargers have Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack headed for free agency.

The Chargers are far better off attempting to pour the cap space into returns for Oweh and Mack. Don’t forget eventually extending Tuli Tuipulotu at the same spot on the depth chart, too.

Nailing a couple of those contracts while retaining all of their draft picks is the best possible choice for the Chargers.

Even so, it’s easy to see why, if nothing else, fans might spitball about the idea here and there. Crosby is likeable and fans know all about him. Unleashing him on his former team and the rest of the AFC West is a fun offseason dream, after all.

