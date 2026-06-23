Explaining the Chargers’ Cap Situation After Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers are smart with cap space, to say the least.

Led by general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers continue to manage to turn the roster over more to Jim Harbaugh’s liking on an annual basis while retaining a cap number that nearly tops the NFL.

Sometimes that means the Chargers cut major names. Other times, it means letting big-name free agents walk, like Odafe Oweh.

But given the vast number of moves the Chargers have made this offseason, some might be shocked to find out that the Chargers still have roughly $40.4 million, a top-four number in the NFL right now, according to Over the Cap.

Here’s a brief rundown of how the Chargers got to that number.

Chargers cap space update after OTAs, minicamp

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For starters, the Chargers had nearly $100 million in free cap space at one point, especially after moving on from names like Mekhi Becton before rebuilding the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

Speaking of the interior of the offensive line, the Chargers have three new starters there. Here’s a look at the cap hits:

G: Jake Slaughter ($1.4 million)

C: Tyler Biadasz ($4.25 million)

G: Cole Strange ($5.25 million)

So, what could be one of the best interior lines of the Herbert era features three starters with cap hits smaller than…kicker Cameron Dicker ($5.75 million).

Not bad. Some of this boils down to how the Chargers smartly structure contracts. Other times, the Chargers just choose to go year-to-year with players, like with Khalil Mack and his latest one-year deal worth $18 million.

Chargers extension and cut candidates cap notes

The Chargers have one massive contract extension candidate this summer:

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu’s next contract could very well help reset the edge rusher market. Not to worry, though, considering just how much free cap space the Chargers have right now. He’s already a top 10 cap hit in 2026 as it is at $6.2 million. Shifting money around smartly and overall structure will keep him in the top 10, but nothing too wild. Keep in mind they already extended Derwin James, too.

As for cut candidates, the fabled “June 1 designation” has passed. There’s only one realistic name worth bringing up:

EDGE Bud Dupree ($2.5 million in savings)

The Chargers aren’t going to go out of their way to cut Dupree to save money. But he could very well end up losing a job in training camp as the competition gets stiffer thanks to Akheem Mesidor in the first round and at least one notable undrafted free agent.

Overall, though, the Chargers aren’t making blockbuster splashes, and it shows on the accounting sheet, for better or worse.

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