Ranking Chargers Who Should Be Fired, Scapegoated After Falling to 0-6

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially hit rock bottom after falling to 0-6 following their latest loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. What was supposed to be another competitive season under Jim Harbaugh has instead turned into an absolute nightmare.

The team has clearly struggled to generate offense, finish drives and find any consistency.

At this point, the blame cannot fall entirely on the players.

With the Chargers searching for answers, the inevitable may happen soon. Here are my rankings for the Chargers coaching staff and who is on the hot seat.

1. Mike McDaniel - Offensive Coordinator

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniel was brought in to help maximize Justin Herbert and give the Chargers offense a more dynamic identity. He was the biggest news in the offseason for them. Instead, the unit has struggled to produce the kind of results expected from a team with a quarterback of Herbert’s ability.

Effective offenses must capitalize on opportunities created by the defense. They must minimize turnovers as well. Which the Bolts aren't doing, and it shows. If those problems were fixed even in the lightest way, they would be doing much better.

McDaniel deserves time to establish his system, particularly with injuries affecting the available personnel. However, they cannot afford to keep making excuses for an offense that consistently fails to deliver. If his play-calling and adjustments do not improve, he should be among the first assistants considered for a coaching change.

2. Jim Harbaugh - Head Coach

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a team starts 0-6, the head coach has to be the first person under the microscope. Harbaugh arrived with a reputation for building disciplined, physical football teams capable of competing against anybody.

Harbaugh is responsible for the overall direction of the franchise, including how his assistants prepare their units and how the team responds when adversity strikes. Six consecutive defeats demand a much bigger conversation about the coaching staff’s effectiveness.

Harbaugh does not necessarily need to be fired immediately, but he cannot be protected from criticism simply because of his previous accomplishments. If the team continues to look unprepared and undisciplined, his seat should become increasingly uncomfortable.

3. Butch Barry - Offensive Line Coach

Butch Barry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line deserves special attention because Herbert’s effectiveness depends heavily on the protection and blocking in front of him. Barry joined the Chargers in 2026 after coaching Miami’s offensive line, bringing experience from a unit that had previously helped produce a productive offense.

Not every protection problem falls on the position coach. Injuries, personnel limitations and individual execution also matters. Having four rookies on the starting line is definitely not ideal. Nevertheless, Barry must find ways to improve communication, assignment discipline and overall consistency. If the offensive line remains a weakness, the entire offense will continue paying the price.

4. Ryan Ficken - Special Teams Coordinator

Ryan Ficken | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers cannot afford to waste favorable field position or make mistakes in an area that should help keep games competitive.

The team’s latest defeat was not solely a special-teams failure, and its kicking production was responsible for all six of its points. That distinction matters when evaluating accountability.

Ficken should remain under evaluation, although he is not the primary coaching concern based on the team’s overall struggles.

5. Chris O’Leary - Defensive Coordinator

Chris O'Leary | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Leary returned to the Bolts as defensive coordinator, and the current losing streak raises questions about whether his unit can consistently execute the game plan. In his defense, his unit has been the only bright spot for this team.

O’Leary should be evaluated on how well his players respond during the coming weeks. If the defense continues struggling to get off the field and prevent opponents from controlling games, Harbaugh may need to consider whether a different defensive approach is necessary.

Though, O’leary is probably the coach who has the safest job so far.