Daiyan Henley is set to miss another game, and his continued absence raises an very interesting question.

Did the Broncos make the right decision by backing away from a potential trade for the Chargers linebacker? It certainly looks like it.

The whole situation was weird to say the least. What looked like more draft picks for the Chargers, suddenly disappeared. Trades that are announced, then ultimately don't happen are rare in this league. Denver saw something they just simply didn't like, so they went another direction.

For the Bolts, having Henley out for another game is certainly not ideal. He is an important part of their defense, and having him available gives the team another playmaker at linebacker. When a player continues to miss time, though. It becomes harder to ignore how much injuries can affect a team’s plans.

Henley’s continued absence raises questions about the trade

Henley has the ability to make an impact when he is on the field, but being available is just as important as being talented. The Chargers would obviously benefit from having him back, especially with how important consistency is on the defensive side of the ball. Every game he misses is another opportunity for the rest of the linebacker group to step up, but it also means the defense is without a player who can bring a lot to the position.

That also brings the potential Broncos trade back into the conversation. Denver had a chance to consider adding Henley, but ultimately, not making that move might have been the better decision. Trading for a player always comes with some risk, and that risk becomes even bigger when injuries are involved. At the time, some people might have thought the Broncos were passing up a good opportunity to improve their defense. Henley’s talent made the idea of bringing him in interesting, but his continued time away from the field changes how that decision looks. Nobody wants to give up valuable pieces for a player who might not be able to contribute consistently.

For both sides, this situation is something worth watching. The Chargers want their linebacker back because of what he brings to the defense. While the Broncos may have avoided taking on a situation that carried more risk than reward. Until then, the question of whether the Broncos were right to walk away from the potential trade is only going to keep coming up.

Once again, Chargers ILB Daiyan Henley was DNP all three practices this week and is OUT for game Sunday vs Patriots.

Now you gotta wonder why Chargers didn’t take Broncos’ 4th round pick for him. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) November 29, 2026