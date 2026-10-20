5 Realistic Trade Targets for the Chargers Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers have several needs to address before the NFL trade deadline on November 10th. Injuries are creating problems along the offensive line and the team struggling to find consistency. The need for more reliable playmakers is growing at a fast rate. General manager Joe Hortiz could potentially explore affordable additions to strengthen the roster.

Rather than surrendering premium draft picks for established stars, the Bolts should target players whose teams have reasons to consider a trade.

1. Malik Herring - Miami Dolphins (ED)

Malik Herring | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated trade cost: A sixth or seventh-round pick

If the Chargers move on from veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack, they could need additional depth on the edge. Malik Herring offers a relatively inexpensive option who could compete for rotational snaps.

Herring began the season with the Titans before joining the Dolphins, where he has contributed as a rotational defender. Herring could help replace some of the depth lost if Mack departs, giving them another option against the run and pass.

Miami is rebuilding, and Herring could be available for a late-round pick if the Dolphins are willing to part with him. The Chargers should explore this move without investing significant draft capital.

2. Jerry Jeudy - Cleveland Browns (WR)

Jerry Jeudy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated trade cost: A fifth or sixth-round pick

The Chargers could use another receiver capable of creating separation and giving Herbert a dependable option in the passing game. Jerry Jeudy would bring experience and a different skill set to the receiving group.

Jeudy’s route-running ability could complement Ladd McConkey and give the Chargers another option on intermediate routes and underneath concepts. He could also help create more space Jeudy has appeared in trade-deadline speculation, making him worth monitoring. The Browns would still need to be willing to move him, and his remaining contract would factor into negotiations. A mid to late round pick is a projected price, not a confirmed asking price.

3. Dylan Cook - Pittsburgh Steelers (OT)

Dylan Cook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated trade cost: A sixth or seventh-round pick

Dylan Cook is a potential low-cost option after losing his starting opportunity to Steelers 2026 first round pick, Max Iheanachor.

Cook could provide additional competition and depth at a position where the Chargers need more reliable options to protect Herbert. He should be viewed as a developmental or depth addition rather than an assumed starting-caliber solution.

Pittsburgh could consider moving Cook if its offensive line depth allows it. A late-round pick would be a reasonable starting point. Provided the Steelers are willing to negotiate.

4. Calvin Ridley - Tennessee Titans (WR)

Calvin Ridley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated trade cost: A fifth or sixth-round pick

Calvin Ridley is another receiver the Chargers could monitor as the deadline approaches. The veteran has demonstrated the ability to threaten defenses downfield, potentially giving Herbert another weapon in the passing game.

Ridley could stretch opposing defenses and create opportunities for McConkey and the other receivers. His experience would also give another established option in their passing attack. Tennessee has been identified as a potential seller, and Ridley’s contract makes him a name worth watching.

5. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins

Austin Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated trade cost: A fifth or sixth-round pick

With injuries exposing the team’s offensive-line depth, acquiring another experienced tackle could be a more valuable move than adding another running back. Austin Jackson is a potential option. The Miami Dolphins have been identified as possible sellers ahead of the trade deadline, and Jackson has emerged as a player worth monitoring.

Jackson could provide additional competition at tackle and give Los Angeles another option for protecting Herbert. His experience would be valuable for an offensive line that needs more dependable depth, particularly if injuries continue to affect the starting lineup. Miami could consider moving Jackson if it prioritizes future draft capital and believes it has sufficient replacements.

Which Move Makes the Most Sense?

The Chargers should prioritize protecting Herbert before pursuing another offensive playmaker. Dylan Cook would offer a potential low-cost depth addition, while Jeudy and Ridley could provide different options in the passing game.

Herring meanwhile, could be worth pursuing if the Chargers lose key players on the defensive line. Joe Hortiz should avoid overpaying for short-term help. The best deadline move will be one that addresses a genuine roster need without sacrificing valuable draft capital.