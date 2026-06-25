3 Chargers Now Possibly on Chopping Block After Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t really have many cut candidates when it comes to financial reasons.

Credit goes to the Chargers front office headed up by general manager Joe Hortiz, really. The way they hoard cap space and structure contracts keeps them in a team-friendly position, so things like the timing of cuts don’t matter all that much.

And when there’s a risk actually taken, as seen with Mekhi Becton earlier this offseason, they cut ties pretty aggressively.

So, while the post-June 1 cut designation matters for many teams, the Chargers aren’t really one of them.

Even so, these cut candidates for training camp carry some interesting possible savings that could always factor into the decision-making process.

EDGE Bud Dupree ($2.49 million)

Given everything around Durpee, it feels like he already has one foot out the door. Dupree is 33 years old and had just two sacks last year, down from the six in 2024. The Chargers still have Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, plus drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round. They’re also still hoping that recent draft pick Kyle Kennard shows some signs of life and undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker is hyped and played for coordinator Chris O’Leary in college last year. Along with the nice cap savings here, there are simply only so many spots available on the final depth chart.

LB Troy Dye ($2.15 million)

Dye is a really solid backup and rotational presence for the Chargers. But this is one of those cap savings numbers that actually creates some pause. After all, the Chargers already have Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley locking down the lead roles. They still have some faith in a Junior Colson turnaround. Del'Shawn Phillips is a force on special teams and Marlowe Wax was a bit of a breakout last year as an undrafted free agent.

Daiyan Henley and Junior Colson. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LB Junior Colson ($1.3 million)

Much of the same from above about Dye applies to Colson, too. The seat is hot for the former third-round pick with Michigan ties to Jim Harbaugh. He showed some flashes over just 11 appearances as a rookie, then missed all of 2025.

Others notes

Again, slim pickings. By far the most notable post-June 1 number on the Chargers roster is cornerback Donte Jackson at an even $6 million in savings. Not happening, given his breakout in the scheme upon arrival in free agency last year. That’s a good example of the Chargers covering what could’ve been a bad risk by giving themselves this out, but they won’t be using it.

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