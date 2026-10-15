Ladd McConkey Injury Updates: Latest on Chargers WR for Week 6 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers might have a hard time fielding a team in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s only a mild exaggeration: The Chargers listed 20-plus players on their first injury report of the week and more than half of the originally 53-man roster is on that list or on injured reserve.

And that includes star wideout Ladd McConkey.

McConkey has been injured for most of the season and, even when he suits up, he’s played limited, if any, snaps.

Now, here’s a look at McConkey injury updates before the Chargers play the Chiefs in Week 6.

Ladd McConkey injury updates

During the first practice of the week, the Chargers listed McConkey as “limited” due to his foot injury.

Before practice in Week 6, Harbaugh said that McConkey was a "possible" practice participant this week.

Ladd McConkey was surprisingly active for Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, but it turned out to only be for an “emergency” basis, per Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All Ladd McConkey injury updates are a disaster for the Chargers and fantasy football realm. He’s battled multiple different issues, and the team being coy about something as tricky as a foot injury for a wide receiver creates big problems.

To date, McConkey has played limited snaps while appearing in four games, catching 12 passes for 183 yards and a score. Things are so bad for the Chargers offensively that he’s still second on the team in receiving, and not that far behind Tre Harris’ 225 yards.

The entire outlook is a disaster for the Chargers, considering these wide receivers joined him on the injury report this week:

Tre Harris

Quentin Johnston

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Brenen Thompson

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Layer on the big problems with Mike McDaniel’s offense, including poor play from Justin Herbert himself, and McConkey is a no-fly zone of a fantasy football situation.

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