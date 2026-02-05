Chargers Coach Reveals First Player to Call Him After Taking Job

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make the most high-profile hire of the cycle this offseason when they brought on Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator.

That’s especially the case compared to the name recognition of the man who just left, Jesse Minter. And it’s even more so compared to the hire of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

But Chargers players? They knew.

During his chats with media this week after his return to Los Angeles, O’Leary revealed the one player who reached out first.

“I think Derwin James called me as I was taking the job. It was fast,” O’Leary said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. “All of those guys, just to hear their excitement and know I feel the same way, made it special.”

Chargers players react to coaching hire

Many Chargers players reacted to the news that O’Leary would be coming back.

And why not? He played a key role under Minter, especially when it came to sorting out a hybrid role for someone like Minter.

In fact, one would almost think that Jim Harbaugh did this on purpose. Knowing that Minter would be out eventually, sending a bit of his coaching tree off to the college ranks to get coordinator experience only makes sense.

Now, familiarity with the location certainly played a role in the decision for O’Leary.

"It was just the calls and texts from those guys that really solidified for me, 'Man, I'm making the right decision,'" O'Leary said, according to Navarro. "People can say what they want about levels and all that but leaving a place you pour your heart and soul into and you have special relationships with the kids and the staff, it's hard."

The Chargers are hoping that this theme of continuity already on display eases the transition away from Minter and keeps an elite level going at its current pace.

There are no guarantees, but it’s hard to imagine that Chargers players would have been as animated about pretty much any other hire.

