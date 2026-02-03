Chargers’ Big Names Should Headline NFL Cut Candidates Before Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers just got some great news with the NFL’s salary cap space update.

The Chargers also stand to gain some serious cap space with some strategic contract restructures for key players, headlined by Justin Herbert.

But don’t sleep on the cut candidates.

By the time NFL leaguewide cuts happen, big Chargers names could top the list.

Chargers cut candidates before free agency

Mekhi Becton

Chargers cap space savings: $9.7 million

Becton was a bust, plain and simple. He was in and out of the lineup with issues and finished ranked 79th out of 81 guards at PFF.

This was the Chargers’ big swing at fixing the interior of the offensive line in front of Herbert last offseason. But they knew the risks: Which is why they structured the contract that was a two-year deal with an out after just one season.

Before joining the Chargers, Becton’s one good year in Philadelphia was during his first season as a guard and an overall anomaly from a health standpoint. Look for the Chargers to go with something more steady next time.

Bradley Bozeman

Chargers cap space savings: $5.8 million

Perception of Bozeman outside the Chargers isn’t the same as it is within the building.

Alas, Jim Harbaugh talking up Bozeman and slapping a captain’s C on his chest can only get so far. He finished dead last at No. 40 in PFF center grading. There’s some shared blame in failed protections and such, but his individual showings clearly weren't great.

There’s an argument to be made that Bozeman would still be quality depth behind a new starter. But with so much cap savings at stake, it’s hard to push the idea too much.

C Bradley Bozeman, while fighting back tears on his season: “There's things that I wish I could take back, obviously. But overall, I feel like I had a solid year. A lot of people don't think that, but a lot of people aren't in our room.



“… So for me, I'm proud of this year.… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 12, 2026

Will Dissly

Chargers cap space savings: $4 million

Dissly has been a bust for the Chargers. He had 481 yards and two scores over 15 games in 2024. Last year, he got in nine games and caught just 11 passes.

As a whole, tight end has been a mess over the last two years. Tyler Conklin was another attempt and bust.

Luckily for the Chargers? They can move on here and go all-in on rookie Oronde Gadsden.

J.K. Scott

Chargers cap space savings: $2.9 million

Here’s a deep cut: J.K. Scott wilted in key moments consistently last year. For every nice coffin-corner highlight, it seemed like there was an errant attempt that completely swung the field position battle.

If nothing else, this cap number should have the Chargers considering bringing in competition that can compete for the job, opening the door to cap space savings, too.

