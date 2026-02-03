NFL QB Rankings Throw a Little Shade Justin Herbert’s Way

By most accounts, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is obviously among the elite in the NFL at his position.

Most, anyway.

Herbert has been elite in most areas. He’s completed 66.5 percent of his passes with 24,820 yards and 163 touchdowns against 58 interceptions over the course of his career to date. He’s willed a largely inept organization to competence. Most would agree he’s outperforming his surroundings, on the field and off.

But not all rankings and outsiders are ready to label him as elite.

RELATED: Chargers Cap Space Could Dramatically Jump With Key Contract Restructures

NFL QB rankings disrespect Chargers’ Justin Herbert

One cloud hangs over Herbert’s head when it comes to his reputation and status in rankings: Playoff performances.

That’s a big part of the reason new rankings from John Kosko of Pro Football Focus slot the Chargers’ quarterback need as 23rd overall in the “things to like” tier:

“Many around the league hold Justin Herbert in extremely high regard — so much so that he’s often labeled as an elite quarterback. While Herbert has been one of the NFL’s best regular-season passers over the past three years, posting a 90.7 PFF passing grade that ranks fourth at the position over that span, he still needs to elevate his play in the postseason to truly cement himself in that elite tier.”

Mike McDaniel said he’s talked with Justin Herbert: “We were both geeked for the future and the possibilities.”



McDaniel said Herbert hasn’t “neared the ceiling ” of what he’s capable of. pic.twitter.com/MMpAiwfQo5 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 27, 2026

RELATED: Chargers’ Top Free-Agent Addition Provided Blueprint for Finding Steals

For context, No. 1 overall is the most dire quarterback need in the league. So, Chargers fans probably wouldn’t agree that there are nine better quarterback situations in the NFL.

Alas, the rankings don’t see it fit to put Herbert down in the “elite” section with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. It’s not all that unusual.

Even so, lack of playoff success still feels like a rather NBA-like way to look at an individual player’s success in the NFL. No doubt, Herbert could have played better in his playoff chances. But he hasn’t exactly been afforded some of the comfy surroundings of other elite players.

As always, until the Chargers can get over the odd playoff issues, Herbert will continue to get slightly disrespected, or at least overlooked, in quarterback rankings like these.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Impacted by Latest Jesse Minter, Ravens Coaching News

Is Chargers Rookie on Track to be Top 100 Player in 2026 with Mike McDaniel in Town?

Chargers Predictions Could Spark Huge Debate About Former Mike McDaniel Weapon

Should Chargers go After Star NFL Trade Candidates Like Alvin Kamara?