Chargers Likely Face Intense Bidding War to Retain Elite Free Agent

The Los Angeles Chargers face a monumental off-season. Thus far, the Chargers front office and ownership is making moves indicating a push to win now.

The Chargers lost both of their coordinators following their wildcard loss to the New England Patriots. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired days after the Chargers offense sputtered in the New England winter air and was only able to put three points on the board. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had requests to interview with every team with a head coach opening and was hired by the Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles did not mess around on the offensive coordinator market. They hired the top offensive mind available to transform the offense in previous Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

The defensive coordinator position was a bit trickier for the Chargers. The defense performed at a championship level and was largely responsible for the team making the 2025 playoffs. Hence, Jesse Minter was the hottest head coaching candidate on the market.

The Chargers hired and welcomed back Chris O'Leary as the new defensive coordinator. O'Leary spent last season earning his stripes as a play calling defensive coordinator at Western Michigan University after spending 2024 with the Chargers.

O'Leary's hire is very important for the Chargers and their roster makeup. O'Leary ran the exact same system at Western Michigan and helped 2026 NFL draft prospect Nadame Tucker finish second in the nation in sacks.

One of the Chargers' prized free agents this offseason is edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Oweh had generally underperformed to his first round draft selection at Baltimore and he was made available for trade. The Chargers sent veteran safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Oweh mid-season.

Oweh came to Los Angeles without a single sack on his stat sheet. He had his first sack in Jesse Minter's defense on the first snap he took with a lightning bolt on his helmet. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks over 12 games with Los Angeles.

First play with the #Chargers first sack for Odafe Oweh!pic.twitter.com/cHUS0fXvTz — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 12, 2025

Oweh works and thrives in the system that Jesse Minter installed. The Chargers know what it looks like and Chris O'Leary will run the same defense. The risk associated with signing players with uncertain fits to big contracts is mitigated by the proof of concept in the last 12 games of the season.

The success Oweh had in a Chargers uniform was a dramatic difference from his time in Baltimore but it also drove his free agent market through the roof. ESPN's Kris Rhim, who covers the Chargers, wrote, "At 27, Oweh will be one of the most promising edge rushers available, and the Chargers will likely have to spend to keep him in L.A."

Oweh's agent undoubtedly wants his client to test the open market. Will the Chargers be able to keep him in a bidding war? They also have Khalil Mack as a free agent and Tuli Tuipulotu due for an extension in short order.

Many media outlets will gush and rave about how much cap space the Chargers have which leaves the easy assumption that they have the money to pay everyone. Unfortunately, the truth is much trickier. The Chargers have approximately 32 true roster players, not including future's contracts, signed through 2026, with several more who may be cut candidates.

Los Angeles has 20 or more roster spots to fill with only five picks in the upcoming 2026 draft. The Chargers can't afford to make it rain cash on the free agent market an be reckless.

A factor that may play a role on the market overall is that the 2026 draft class is loaded with good edge rushers. If the Chargers are faced with a bidding war that gets too out of hand for his services, they could pivot and focus on finding good fit via the draft.

If Oweh makes it to the open market, fans should expect an intense bidding war from teams around the NFL. There is a chance that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz strikes a deal before free agency that makes the speculation irrelevant.

There is also a chance that teams are hesitant to back up a brinks truck for a very productive edge rusher who unfortunately had a Jekyll and Hyde 2025 with two different franchises. Over The Cap's market valuation tool shows Oweh's valuation around $10 million per year. This obviously factors in his time in Baltimore and is only a modeled projection, but it still may hint that the Chargers can find a deal that works for both parties.

In counter to Over The Cap's valuation, Spotrac's projection has Oweh projected to land a more lucrative three year deal worth just over of $19 million per year. This is the more likely range for Oweh on a new contract that could be driven up on the open market.

