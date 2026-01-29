Chargers' DC Vacancy Listed Amongst Best Available in NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the process of major changes. Replacing two coordinators in a single offseason isn't an easy task, but Jim Harbaugh has already gotten to work. After firing Greg Roman, the Bolts hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in his place.

It'll be difficult to replace Minter's presence, as he had the defense playing at a high level at all times.

Alas, the Chargers got that process rolling with the hire of Chris O'Leary as their next defensive coordinator.

When ranking the top available coordinator jobs in the NFL, Benjamin Solak and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Chargers' at No. 3.

RELATED: Five Things to Know About Chargers' New Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

Chargers DC job ranked 3rd best in NFL

"This job is a tricky one," Solak wrote. "The personnel is very suited to the Minter/Baltimore style of defense, so the job isn't a fit for anyone without major personnel overhaul. But with coach Jim Harbaugh running the team and an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert, it's a spot where strong coaching can lead to winning and future promotion -- as shown by Minter himself."

RELATED: Chargers Target Fast-Rising Name from Broncos, With Bills in the Hunt

Jeremy Fowler listed Anthony Weaver and Jim Leonhard as potential candidates. He also named Dennard Wilson and Daronte Jones before they were hired for the Giants and Washington Commanders' DC jobs, respectively.

The Chargers had interviewed Wilson for the job.

So far, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have interviewed the following names:

Steve Clinkscale

Adam Fuller

Dylan Roney

Aubrey Pleasant

Zach Orr

Dennard Wilson

Jim Leonard

we’ve completed an interview with Chris O’Leary for defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/p9lFggbafq — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 29, 2026

The Chargers looked to pick the best name before going to free agency with big names like Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh scheduled to hit the open market. They got out in front of this by signing Teair Tart to a three-year extension.

For the Chargers, the 10 head-coaching openings around the NFL probably made finding a top defensive coordinator a tougher task than normal.

Good thing it was one of the best openings out there, at least.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Prospect Mocked to Chargers Dominates First Day of Senior Bowl Practices

Chargers Top Fit for Free Agent Capable of Changing Course of Justin Herbert Era

3 Chargers Make ESPN's List of Top 50 NFL Free Agents

Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame Snub Gets Wow-Worthy Comment from Chargers Great