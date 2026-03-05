Chargers Jump on Commanders Free Agent Before Market Opens

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t wasting any time seeking out upgrades in NFL free agency.

In fact, the market isn’t even open yet, but Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. are all over a veteran name.

According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, the Chargers are hosting former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz on a free-agent visit.

A veteran player cut before the market opens, Biadasz is free to sign whenever he wants.

For a Chargers team needing to upgrade all three interior offensive line spots in front of Justin Herbert this offseason, it’s a super-aggressive move right out of the gates.

Chargers Visit with Commanders Free Agent Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

First things first: No, the Chargers signing Biadasz wouldn’t take them out of the running for a top-of-market name like Tyler Linderbaum.

That out of the way, Biadasz, 28, just ranked as the 18th center in the NFL out of 40. Last season, No. 40 on the same list was Bradley Bozeman of the Chargers, who just retired.

Biadasz has stayed healthy for most of his career, so the Commanders were merely looking for cap-saving measures when letting him go.

The Chargers knocking a huge need out of the way this early in the process would bode well for the entire trip to free agency and the draft. It would clear the way for another big-money signing at guard before taking a guard as potentially as high as Round 1 in the draft.

Keep in mind, though, the Chargers could always kick around the idea of Biadasz or other new arrivals changing positions, if necessary.

Regardless, the Chargers will rework the blocking scheme up front with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in town. Biadasz is a sign of things to come, in terms of the money they’re willing to spend and the types of players they want.

Biadasz’s interest in the Chargers, too, speaks to how free agents might view the franchise this offseason. If one of the top linemen is already interested, it’s a hint that the McDaniel-Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert hype isn’t just a social media or fan thing.

