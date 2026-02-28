Chargers Gifted Perfect Solution to Problem after Commanders' Surprising Cut

In one of the league's most recent moves, the Washington Commanders announced that they have released veteran Center Tyler Biadasz, right as the NFL combine went underway. A move that has led NFL media to be puzzled in their decision-making, as he was a good player on a contract that represented his play fairly.

After being selected in the fourth-round of the 2020 draft, the same year as Justin Herbert, Biadasz was able to become the team's starter for nearly his entire rookie contract, playing over 4,000 snaps all at the Center position.

Once that rookie contract expired in 2024, he signed with division rival, Washington Commanders, to a three-year, $30 million contract. With 2026 being his last season under contract and two years of above-average play, the Commanders decided to cut him before the 2026 free agency period. He is now on the market for all other teams to bid for his services.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the Perfect Fit for Tyler Biadasz

The 28-year-old Center on the open market has yet to receive contract projections from official outlets like OverTheCap and Spotrac, but from league trends, a fair assumption is that Biadasz will get a contract worth 9 to 11 million per year, with two to three years likely to be the length.

This is the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Chargers and their General Manager Joe Hortiz, as he is someone is always value hunting to find good options for an even better price. Biadasz is exactly that, a good option for a price that is expected to be looked at as a value.

On the cap and cash aspects of the Commanders releasing C Tyler Biadasz.https://t.co/ou5AkSbAjd pic.twitter.com/Rf3Gtof6Uf — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 27, 2026

Biadasz was also cut, which makes him ineligible to be used in the compensatory pick formula, which means signing him would not disrupt a possible free draft selection down the line. A system that Hortiz has openly said he loves to use.

With contractual value and compensatory freedom, is there a catch in regard to Biadasz's health or play in recent memory? The veteran Center has only missed two games in the last two seasons, both of which came in Week 18. Nothing major.

His play last season is noted by fans as worse than the year before, but this can come to a plethora of reasons, considering the Commanders' team was decimated by injuries and eventually even fired their offensive coordinator. Biadasz was ranked as PFF's 11th best Center, with his calling card being the 12th best run-blocking Center in the league.

This is a huge upgrade over the Bolts' latest retiree, Bradley Bozeman. Biadasz is also known to be a leader in the locker room, helping the Commanders' young quarterback, Jayden Daniels, call protections. A great help that Herbert could lean on.

The boxes of contract, compensatory formula, health and play have all been checked. Now, the last piece of the puzzle is scheme fit. While PFF grades are not the end all be all, Biadasz's run blocking snaps were 37.3% zone, having about a league average grade on said runs of 66.2. Across years past, his rankings are about the same in percentage and league rank.

With over 80 million dollars in cap space, it is now up to the Chargers to weigh all of their options, with one of the most reasonable being the recently released Tyler Biadasz.

