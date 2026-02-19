Chargers Should Consider Luxury Trade For Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a position to make some splash moves. While that hasn't been the norm since Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh took over, it may need to happen. Regular season success is one thing, but the Chargers fizzled out quickly in the playoffs. Two consecutive Wild Card losses aren't good enough and things need to change immediately.

The offensive side of the ball will garner most of the attention. The offensive line is a mess and a new weapon is needed for Justin Herbert. This shouldn't mean the defense can't get any better. Their pass rush situation is interesting, as Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack are set to be free agents.

There's one move the Chargers could make on defense that would put them over the top. New defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary will need all the help he can get, as it'll be his first year calling plays in the NFL. To sure up the backend, a star-studded safety duo could be the move.

Sources: The #Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick.



Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime. pic.twitter.com/bADGD0Ndrj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 18, 2026

Derwin James has been a staple in the Chargers' defensive backfield for years. How about pairing him with former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick? Amid the Miami Dolphins fully tearing down, Fitzpatrick could be traded or released for cap purposes. The Chargers should at least scope out the scene.

Minkah Fitzpatrick-Derwin James safety duo for Chargers would be electric

Fitzpatrick was selected No.11 overall by Miami in 2018, but was traded one year later to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a rebuilding effort. He spent the past six seasons in Pittsburgh, collecting five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nominations. Fitzpatrick established himself as one of the best safeties in the league quickly.

Funny enough, Fitzpatrick was traded back to Miami last summer, where he had 6 passes defensed and an interception in 14 games. Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report laid out what it would look like to acquire Fitzpatrick's services.

"Releasing him outright, on the other hand, would give the [Dolphins] $15.6 million in new cap space while adding dead money hits of $3.2 million and $9.7 million for the next two years," Zucker wrote. "For a team that's interested in Fitzpatrick, a trade is a surefire way to land him. Allowing him to hit free agency opens the door for a competitive bidding war."

Spotrac has Fitzpatrick's value set at $19.2 million annually, with a projected deal of three years, $57,494,526. The Chargers' $83.5 million in cap space would be more than enough to afford that. It's a matter of if the Chargers want to spend money, and potentially capital, on a luxury player.

