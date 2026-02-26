Key Chargers Contract Extension Talks Haven’t Started Yet

When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers contract situations right now, the focus mostly hinges on the team's upcoming free agents.

How could it not, when a breakout like Odafe Oweh heads up the list and veteran Khalil Mack is on his way back to the market, too?

But for the Chargers, there’s the Tuli Tuipulotu thing to consider, too.

Tuipulotu has been a breakout for the Chargers over the last few years, registering 8.5 sacks in 2024 and 13 last season. Now, the former second-round pick is eligible for a contract extension.

But it’s never so simple, right?

Tuli Tuipulotu-Chargers contract extension update

One might think that the Chargers have already linked up with Tuipulotu and his reps about a contract extension. He’s very obviously a big piece of the future as they leave the Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack era for good soon.

One would also be wrong.

According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters at the NFL combine that they have yet to do so: "No, we have not begun them with Tuli yet. We have a little bit of time, kind of focus on free agency, but we want Tuli around for a long time."

Tuli Tuipulotu | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For now, the delay makes sense. Oweh and Mack could command major cap space. So will the combination of other free agent re-signings, outside free agents and the draft class itself.

Still, the complication isn’t hard to see: Tuipulotu is an ascending player who will want a big payday. And if the Chargers get Mack and Oweh back under contract soon, tacking on a Tuipulotu extension could mean a downright massive dollar amount on a single positional group.

Of course, there are cap management tricks and structures to help the Chargers out in that scenario. But it’s worth wondering if, should Tuipulotu want a top number, they don’t just kick the can down the road another season. Risky, but possible.

If nothing else, expect Tuipulotu contract extension buzz to possibly pick up in a big way during the quiet summer months. That is, unless things go south with Oweh and they actually go with a franchise tag to extend those contract talks. Then, it wouldn't be such a quiet summer, after all.

