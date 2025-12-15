Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys

For most of this season, the Los Angeles Chargers have been on the wrong side of misfortune. You don't have to look any farther than the fact that - because of injuries - they have been forced to use 12 different offensive linemen, second-highest total in the NFL.

But suddenly, the tide seems to shifting for head coach Jim Harbaugh's gutsy group.

MORE: Chargers' gutsy win over Chiefs skyrockets playoff chances in AFC race

After missing seven games, star rookie running back Omarion Hampton has returned. Despite a broken left hand, quarterback Justin Herbert continues to remain upright and productive. And on Sunday the Bolts indirectly got a couple of good breaks.

And not just in the game, where cornerback Cam Hart seemingly got away with a key blatant pass-interference penalty.

You never want to see a player suffer an injury but - truth be told - Patrick Mahomes going down with an injury late in the game helped the Chargers hold off the Kansas City Chiefs. Who would you rather face on a game-deciding drive: a three-time Super Bowl MVP or Gardner Minshew? Safety Derwin James intercepted Minshew to preserve a 16-13 win that officially eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Then Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys suffered a loss that all ended their faint playoff hopes. The Cowboys, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings at home, are now 6-7-1 with three NFC Wild Cards already at 9 wins or more. Their only chance to make the playoffs is to win the NFC East by going 3-0 down the stretch and having the Philadelphia Eagles go 0-3.

MORE: Chargers knock Patrick Mahomes from game and Chiefs from playoffs in epic victory

Who do the Chargers face this week? The lame-duck Cowboys, who are now simply playing out the string to another disappointing season.

Strangely, the Chargers open this week as 1.5-point underdogs at the Cowboys. In the NFL we know home field matters, but this is a matchup of a 10-4 team with motivation to strengthen its AFC Wild Card and possibly still win the AFC West, against a team which has lost two games in a row and likely has foot already in Cabo.

Chargers-Cowboys | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Could Chargers have stopped Philip Rivers from signing with Colts?

Chargers warned stumble vs. Chiefs could lead to missing playoffs

AI makes shocking prediction as Chargers try to sweep Chiefs for first time since 2013