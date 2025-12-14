Chargers knock Patrick Mahomes from game and Chiefs from playoffs in epic victory

It was Da'Shawn Hand that knocked Patrick Mahomes out of the game. And Derwin James who knocked the Kansas City Chiefs officially out of the playoffs.

Ding-dong the witch is dead!

Sacking Mahomes five times and intercepting him once in a key play of the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chiefs in a gritty, gutsy 16-13 win at frigid Arrowhead Stadium. No way to downplay it, the victory is one of the most significant in recent Chargers' history.

MORE: Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

When safety Derwin James outfought Travis Kelce for a game-clinching interception off backup quarterback Gardner Minshew with 20 seconds remaining, it kept the Chargers' alive for both a lofty AFC Wild Card berth and the AFC West title. Maybe more importantly, it officially eliminates the Chiefs from the playoffs and ends their decade-long dynasty in the AFC.

someone help daiyan find his broom pic.twitter.com/Ibg6KAtWg2 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 14, 2025

Since last sweeping the Chiefs in 2013, the Bolts were 3-19 against K.C. entering this season. But in 2025 they went 2-0, helping Mahomes to season exit earlier than the AFC Championship Game for the first time in his career. The Chargers also won the Week 1 meeting in Brazil.

The 6-8 Chiefs were mathematically eliminated with their loss, couple with wins by AFC teams Jacksonville, Houston and Buffalo.

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert somehow behind an unknown RB and an injured QB in MVP race

Clinging to a 16-13 lead, the Chargers got a huge turnover when linebacker Daiyan Henley picked off Mahomes' pass inside L.A.'s 5-yard line with 12:47 left. On K.C.'s next possession Hand tackled Mahomes just as he threw an incompletion and his left knee buckled awkwardly. He left the game and was helped to the locker room barely putting weight on his left leg.

Minshew, who hadn't thrown a pass for the Chiefs all season, entered the game and drove K.C. toward a game-tying field goal until James picked off his pass at the Chargers' 18-yard line.

In the span of six days the Chargers have beaten last season's two Super Bowl teams - the Chiefs and Eagles - by intercepting Mahomes and Jalen Hurts inside their own 5-yard line at key moments.

Derwin James | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Could Chargers have stopped Philip Rivers from signing with Colts?

Chargers warned stumble vs. Chiefs could lead to missing playoffs

AI makes shocking prediction as Chargers try to sweep Chiefs for first time since 2013