Drake Maye had an MVP-caliber regular season, but as we reminded earlier Sunday he hasn't faced a ball-hawking defense like the Los Angeles Chargers all season. Welcome to the playoffs.

In leading the New England Patriots to a 14-3 record, the young quarterback led the NFL by completing 72 percent of his passes. He also threw 31 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. But on his third drop-back of the Wild Card game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Maye was picked by the Chargers' opportunistic secondary.

MORE: Chargers' Top 10 pass defense should again humble Patriots' MVP candidate Drake Maye

Defensive lineman Teair Tart was unable to get pressure on Maye, but he reached up and deflected a pass over the middle. The ball bounded high the air. When it came down, safety Derwin James got his hands on it but sort of volleyballed it into the air, where is finally grabbed by linebacker Daiyan Henley.

A STATEMENT INT for the Chargers. 👀



🎥 NFL

pic.twitter.com/ugOHUYDDyg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 12, 2026

It was the Chargers' 20th interception of the season, to only 16 touchdown passes allowed.

MORE: 2 Chargers still around from last playoff win will play key role vs. Patriots

Despite being handed the ball at New England's 10-yard line, the Bolts couldn't produce points. Three runs - one designed - moved the ball to the Pats' 3, but head coach Jim Harbaugh passed up the chip-shot field goal and went for the touchdown. On 4th-and-goal, Herbert overthrew an open Keenan Allen in the end zone for a turnover on downs.

The teams headed to the second quarter tied 0-0.

Justin Herbert | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers vs. Patriots will expose one team as a fraud if the other overcomes history

ESPN makes encouraging bold prediction for Chargers' Omarion Hampton vs. Patriots

Chargers have a surprise new team wanting to steal Jesse Minter to worry about

Chargers rookie gives hint to his status for playoff showdown vs. Patriots