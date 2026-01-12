Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman didn’t do much to ease any concerns the fanbase had about him during the first half of the team’s playoff game against the New England Patriots.

At halftime, down 6-3, Roman’s offense had a 1-of-5 mark on third downs, failed a fourth-down try and totaled just 117 yards. Justin Herbert had thrown for just 93 yards, while the ground game earned 36 on a 2.8 average.

All that wouldn’t be so bad in a cold AFC slugfest as the two teams sort of felt each other out early.

But there were some big red flags.

After the Chargers defense grabbed an interception via smart play from Daiyan Henley, Herbert’s offense got all of zero points.

RELATED: Chargers vs. Patriots predictions: How experts are picking NFL playoff showdown

It was especially concerning because Roman decided that after starting on a first-and-goal from the New England 10-yard line, not a single running back received a carry.

Tack on this, with Jim Harbaugh brought into the conversation, too, courtesy of Daniel Popper of The Athletic:

Jim Harbaugh only went for it on fourth down inside the opposing 10-yard line once all regular season. That came in Week 7 against the Colts when the Chargers were trailing 23-3. Uncharacteristically aggressive decision from Harbaugh on that fourth down from the NE 2-yard line. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 12, 2026

RELATED: Chargers make flurry of roster moves, revealing potential gameplan for Patriots

The Chargers found some success early in the season by shocking teams like the Chiefs with unexpected pass-happy habits.

But cold-weather AFC playoff football on the road probably wasn't the best time for it. This is a team, too, that invested a first-round pick in running back Omarion Hampton this year.

By halftime, Hampton had just one carry and Kimani Vidal had seven. Herbert, a little more frantic-looking than usual despite some ok play from his line, ran it five times.

Suffice it to say, onlookers weren’t happy.

Greg Roman you don’t got long in the league. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) January 12, 2026

Greg Roman’s inability to be creative in the red zone is killing the Chargers in this game. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 12, 2026

Watching Kyle Shanahan script an offense before this game and then watching Greg Roman attempt to do the same, is like stepping from a Formula 1 garage into a horse-drawn carriage.



The schematic disparity is staggering.

Greg Roman has no legitimate business occupying an NFL… — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) January 12, 2026

Idc if this team wins the Super Bowl (they won’t) Greg Roman cannot see the inside of a football facility for the rest of his life — “The Standard” (@t_billygoat) January 12, 2026

Fire Greg Roman into the moon — boltcrewpod (@boltcrewpod) January 12, 2026

The second I saw them line in up in shotgun from the 2 I knew it was a turnover on downs. Greg Roman loves to make it more difficultt than it needs to be — itsbecky (@lafullybolted) January 12, 2026

I don’t care if we win this game fire Greg Roman immediately — TIMMY THUNDER ⚡️ (@timmythunderr) January 12, 2026

