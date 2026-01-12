Greg Roman earns more criticism after Charges flail aimlessly early vs. Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman didn’t do much to ease any concerns the fanbase had about him during the first half of the team’s playoff game against the New England Patriots.
At halftime, down 6-3, Roman’s offense had a 1-of-5 mark on third downs, failed a fourth-down try and totaled just 117 yards. Justin Herbert had thrown for just 93 yards, while the ground game earned 36 on a 2.8 average.
All that wouldn’t be so bad in a cold AFC slugfest as the two teams sort of felt each other out early.
But there were some big red flags.
After the Chargers defense grabbed an interception via smart play from Daiyan Henley, Herbert’s offense got all of zero points.
It was especially concerning because Roman decided that after starting on a first-and-goal from the New England 10-yard line, not a single running back received a carry.
Tack on this, with Jim Harbaugh brought into the conversation, too, courtesy of Daniel Popper of The Athletic:
The Chargers found some success early in the season by shocking teams like the Chiefs with unexpected pass-happy habits.
But cold-weather AFC playoff football on the road probably wasn't the best time for it. This is a team, too, that invested a first-round pick in running back Omarion Hampton this year.
By halftime, Hampton had just one carry and Kimani Vidal had seven. Herbert, a little more frantic-looking than usual despite some ok play from his line, ran it five times.
Suffice it to say, onlookers weren’t happy.
