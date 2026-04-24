Chargers Draft Akheem Mesidor Instant Analysis, Grade For LA’s First-Round Pick

After plenty of mock drafts and speculation, the Los Angeles Chargers made Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor the team’s first-round pick on Thursday night.

The Chargers entered the draft with big needs on the offensive line. But quietly, they faced very big long-term concerns at edge rusher after Tuli Tuipulotu, with Khalil Mack back on a one-year deal and not much else behind him.

Widely hailed as a top-20 prospect, Mesidor is an older player in this draft class, which is probably by design: The Chargers need immediate help right now, plus some nice upside for the future.

NFL draft instant analysis, grade for Chargers drafting Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hard to complain about the Chargers standing strong at No. 22 and taking an edge rusher.

Mesidor, especially, enters the fray as an immediate third rusher on the edge and might be further along in his development than Kyle Kennard.

On Pro Football Focus’ big board, Mesidor was the 20th-ranked prospect who seems ready for an “impact role” in a 3-4 look.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein expects big things too, based on his writeup.

“He strings moves together with effortless mid-rush adjustments, utilizing harmonious hands and feet to carve efficient tracks into the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a problem for guards when reduced inside, too.”

The Chargers will love that versatility as they move from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary at defensive coordinator. Being able to kick inside or stand up all over formations will provide a per-opponent versatility for the unit.

This move, too, reduces the chances the Chargers go look for notable help in free agency, where the likes of Joey Bosa and others remain on the open market. That’s fine and lines up with how Joe Hortiz likes to do things.

If there’s a knock, it’s that Mesidor is an older prospect and has a few injuries in his past. But the 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in 2025 are hard to ignore. And again, the older side of the argument is, at least a little bit, by design by the Chargers.

The Chargers still have plenty of needs to address and only four more selections. Offensive guard and cornerback come to mind. Also surely on the minds of fans is a possible trade down at some point to acquire more selections.

But for now? The Chargers stand still at No. 22 for the second year in a row and

Grade: B

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