LA Chargers' Most Controversial Draft Targets: Miami Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers need another edge rusher. All signs point to the Chargers adding a young edge rusher to take over the third edge rusher role vacated by Odafe Oweh when he jumped to the Washington Commanders in free agency.

The Chargers pass rush in 2025 was at its most dangerous in NASCAR packages with Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh on the field together in known passing situations. The Chargers also have veteran Bud Dupree on the roster, along with second-year edge rusher Kyle Kennard. To maximize their edge room, an option with more pass rush juice is needed.

When the Chargers should look to add a rookie edge rusher

Edge rusher is one of the few positions that, historically, the data demands for the best players with the highest production be taken early in the draft. If the Chargers want a contributing edge rusher as a rookie, they simply cant afford to make the mistake of not taking one in the first two rounds

Los Angeles picked a good draft to need an edge rusher. The 2026 class is deep and has varying types of edge rushers from big old school defensive end style rushers like Auburn's Keldric Faulk to smaller fire-breathing explosive pass rushers like Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas.

Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor and his teammate Rueben Bain Jr. anchored a ferocious front seven from the Miami Hurricanes that took them to the college football championship where they locked horns with the Indiana Hoosiers. Mesidor has been coached by hall of fame defensive end Jason Taylor and has a deep pass rushing arsenal of moves. Check out my full profile on Mesidor here.

Mesidor is a highly productive and powerful edge rusher who plays with a non-stop motor. He shows discipline in setting the edge and will anchor against pulling offensive linemen. He has a strong initial strike and will counter off of his power moves.

Akheem Mesidor is big edge rusher for Miami. He is smart and his motor is always running. He is a very good run defender with a high effort pass rush. He will be 25 years old on draft night and is pretty much at his ceiling. pic.twitter.com/rNjj01IUka — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 19, 2026

Mesidor peaked in 2025 in terms of production playing opposite of Bain. How can a highly productive and powerful edge rusher who seemingly peaked the season before entering the NFL be considered controversial or polarizing?

Mesidor just turned 25 years old, weeks before the draft. Mesidor will be entering the NFL a full year and half older than Chargers starting edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, who will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2026. Mesidor will be one of the last of the covid draft classes and he additionally missed most of the 2023 season with a foot injury and was granted a redshirt.

Mesidor's age is a factor in how he is viewed. His injury history is much more concerning. Mesidor suffered a foot injury in 2022, which he played through at West Virginia, before suffering season-ending ligament injuries in his foot that required surgery in 2023, which bled into the 2024 season. Mesidor injured his foot again in 2025 and missed a game. Additionally, he had shoulder surgery following the 2021 season.

Mesidor is a pro-ready edge rusher. However, his medical history factors in more so than his age. His medical checks and evaluation will likely have a massive impact on where he is drafted. Multiple foot injuries over essentially the past four years may cause some hesitation in draft rooms.