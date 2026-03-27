Ranking the Los Angeles Chargers' Draft Classes Over the Previous Decade

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been the Belle of the ball when it comes to draft classes year in and year out. Current Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has brought with him a different philosophy to the draft and team building than his predecessor Tom Telesco.

As the 2026 draft approaches, let's take a stroll down memory lane and examine how the current Chargers have been built by the drafts from 2016-2025

10. 2019

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Draft classes are often judged by their top draft picks but the number of contributors added to the team can not be ignored. However, in 2019, both metrics for which to judge were underwhelming.

The best player that signed an extension with the Chargers from this class happens to still be on the team in third-round pick offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III. Pipkins has developed into a solid and capable NFL player. At the time, the selection was considered a dramatic reach for a prospect from tiny University of Sioux Falls.

The rest of the class included first round selection Jerry Tillery, Nasir Adderly, Drue Tranquill and Easton Stick. Stick was the only other member of this class to sign an extension with the Chargers as a backup quarterback.

9. 2022

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's official, only one member of this class signed an extension with the Chargers, seventh-round pick and special-teams ace, Deane Leonard. The 2022 class featured several depth players, but outside of first-round guard Zion Johnson, the Chargers received no contributions until the fifth round, defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

Other members of this class include JT Woods, Isaiah Spiller, Jamaree Salyer and Zander Horvath.

8.2016

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Telesco nailed the first two picks of the 2016 draft with Joey Bosa and Hunter Henry. Unfortunately, letting Henry walk in free agency may have been a mistake that haunted the Chargers for years. The rest of the 2016 class did not fare as well. The class included Joshua Perry, Jatavis Brown, Drew Kaser and Derek Watt.

7.2020

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's hard to believe that the draft class that landed the franchise quarterback is only seventh on the list of the past ten years. That's because the successes of the class were limited to Herbert and sixth-round pick Alohi Gilman.

Landing Herbert in the first round elevates this class dramatically. The rest of the class included Kenneth Murray, Joshua Kelley, Joe Reed and KJ Hill.

6. 2017

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Mike Williams gave Chargers fans countless memories of acrobatic catches. He is also the only member of the 2017 class to sign an extension with the Chargers. Much of the class contributed during their rookie contracts with many starters amongst the group but signed elsewhere when their rookie contracts expired. The rest of the class included Dan Feeney, Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond King, Sam Tevi and Isaac Rochell.

5. 2025

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Recency bias may be taking over here, but it is hard to argue with five immediate contributors capable of starting their rookie season. Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, Jamaree Caldwell, Oronde Gadsden II and RJ Mickens all made significant contributions as rookies. Other members of this class include Kyle Kennard and Keandre Lambert-Smith. In a year or two, this class may jump to the top of this list.

4. 2018

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The first round selection Derwin James Jr is the highlight of this class. James is the only member of this class to sign an extension with the Chargers and his all-pro and pro-bowl selections keep this class going. However, one all-pro and three starting caliber players is a solid class.

The rest of the class was not awful and featured several contributors but mainly players who left the Chargers and had better careers elsewhere. Other members of this class include Uchenna Nwosu, Justin Jones and Kyzir White.

3. 2023

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 2023 class landed four starters in the first four rounds. Quentin Johnston, Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley and Derius Davis have all contributed dramatically on their rookie contracts. Swiss Army lineman Scott Matlock was also a sixth-round selection in this class.

The rest of the class included Max Duggan and Jordan McFadden.

2. 2021

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rashawn Slater elevates this group but three starters and a special teams ace, including an all pro is not a bad class. Along with Slater, the class included Asante Samuel Jr, Josh Palmer and Nick Niemann.

Circumstances around the team and injuries may have changed the outlook on this group in the long term but Slater is still a cornerstone of the Chargers future. The rest of the class included Tre' McKitty, Chris Rumph, Brenden Jaimes, and Larry Rountree.

1. 2024

Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Joe Hortiz's first class in Los Angeles has already produced five players capable of starting and one Pro Bowl selection in Joe Alt. Alt, Ladd McConkey, Justin Egboigbe, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart and Kimani Vidal are all from this class. If the injury bug jumps off of Junior Colson's back, he can jump back into this discussion as well.

The contributions of this class, specifically from Alt and McConkey can be the building blocks of the Chargers' future.