Chargers cut veteran hours before kickoff to make room for Omarion Hampton's return
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting reinforcements before Monday Night Football kickoff against the Eagles. The Chargers have several players eligible to return from injured reserve.
The Chargers opened rookie running back Omarion Hampton's 21-day practice window following their week 12 bye. Hampton suffered a fracture in his ankle during the Chargers Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders. Hampton was ramping up before the week 13 against the Raiders but ultimately was ruled out of that matchup to give him more time to get healthy.
Los Angeles also opened the window for running back and special teams stalwart Hassan Haskins. Haskins was placed on injured reserve and has been out with a hamstring injury since week 7 in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was placed on injured reserve following the week 7 Colts matchup as well with an elbow injury. Ogbonnia also had his practice window opened following the week 12 bye but was ruled out before the Raiders game.
All three players eligible to return from injured reserve logged full practices the Friday and Saturday and should be activated before Monday Night Football.
It has been widely reported that Hampton will be activated.
The Chargers will need to make roster moves before activating three players from injured reserve. The first move dropped with reporting that the Chargers are releasing defensive lineman Naquan Jones. Jones has been playing very well in the Chargers defensive line rotation but appears to be the odd man out with the return of Ogbonnia. If Jones clears waivers, he is likely a practice squad candidate.
The Chargers will likely need to make several other moves to make room and running back Jaret Patterson may be the next odd man out with the impending return of both running backs Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins.
The Chargers have dealt with an onslaught of injuries this season and when all three players are activated, they will have used up all 8 of their activations from injured reserve. If the Chargers make the post season, they will be granted an additional 2 activations for the playoffs.
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.