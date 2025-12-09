Chargers' legend Philip Rivers set to workout for AFC contender

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Some shocking news came out just an hour before kickoff: Bolts legend Philip Rivers is set to work out for the Indianapolis Colts this week.

The Colts just lost Daniel Jones for the year due to a torn Achilles. Rookie Riley Leonard has a knee injury, while Anthony Richardson still isn't cleared for game action. They clearly have no other option, so turning to Rivers, who turned 44 years old on Monday, is their last resort.

The #Colts are planning to bring potential Hall of Fame QB Philip Rivers into their facility Tuesday to work out to see if he may join their practice squad, per me & @MikeGarafolo.



This is real. Daniel Jones’ season is over, Riley Leonard will start, but Rivers may be an option. pic.twitter.com/H3tQW2R3s7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2025

As Rapoport mentioned, it's just a workout. Leonard, while dealing with an injury, is still slated to start. However, for a team that is watching their playoff hopes slip away right in front of their eyes, a reunion with Rivers could happen.

Philip Rivers set to workout for Colts; Could battle against Chargers for playoff seeding

Rivers is obviously one of the most beloved Chargers of all time. The eight-time Pro Bowler spent 16 seasons with the Bolts, throwing for 63,440 yards with 421 touchdowns to 209 interceptions. Rivers actually signed a one day contract this past offseason to retire a Charger. It seems that the opportunity to play once again is too enticing.

Today is Philip Rivers’ 44th birthday. Heading to Indy for a surprise possible reunion with the #Colts and Shane Steichen, his QB coach with the #Chargers, is some way to spend it. pic.twitter.com/kr5U4hhVx3 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2025

Rivers spent just one season with the Colts: the unorthodox 2020 season. He actually played well for them, throwing for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and helped the Colts reach the playoffs.

How crazy would this be if Rivers actually comes back? The Colts currently sit as the AFC's eighth seed, while the Chargers are in sixth heading into Monday night's game. The next four games are going to be a dogfight seeding wise. It may even come down to the Colts and Chargers battling for the last few spots.

Rivers coming back would be insane.

