Chargers elevate undrafted rookie, leading to hyped draft pick falling further down the depth chart

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles, a team that is also fighting for their playoff seeding in a busy conference.

Ahead of this matchup, the Chargers made plenty of moves, with the most notable being rookie star running back Omarion Hampton making his return to an NFL field. However, it was another move that caught keen-eyed fans' attention, which could have impending storylines regarding an extremely well-regarded Chargers rookie.

Chargers elevate preseason star ahead of primetime matchup, sending mixed signals regarding overhyped rookie

Dalevon Campbell has had an incredible journey with the Los Angeles Chargers, which can be summed up in one word: perseverance.

This perseverance personified itself in his rookie off-season, going from a mini-camp tryout player, to extremely low on the depth chart, to making plays with the little reps he was getting, to eventually translating that to the preseason field as a productive NFL receiver.

Dalevon Campbell stats yesterday: 4 receptions, 73 yards, 18.3 YPC



Campbell finished top 6 for pre season receiving yards 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ps1KE4QrM — 1801 Media (@1801MediaCo) August 24, 2025

Even with a strong preseason performance, the Chargers did not have enough room to keep him on the final 53-man roster, eventually seeing him go to the Carolina Panthers to be on their final 53. After two in-game appearances (one of which where he made a tackle on special teams), he was unfortunately released by the Panthers in early October with an injury designation.

This allowed the Chargers to re-sign him to their practice squad, allowing him to get healthy and be a part of their team once more. With health in his favor, he now found himself elevated ahead of the Chargers primetime matchup against the Eagles, giving himself a real opportunity to compete.

While giving a guy who has persevered through many ups and downs in his NFL career is a great sign of a meritocracy-focused organization, it also begs the question of why he was elevated in the first place, especially since there are no designated wide receiver injuries. He is no different than other receivers they had on the practice squad.

Special teams and how it affects Chargers fifth round rookie wide receiver

Simply put, Campbell can play special teams, giving him immediate value over his counterparts. His size at 6'4 220, coupled with his elite speed gives him a real opportunity to be a strong contributor on different plays on special teams.

This contribution is much needed, considering Chargers fifth-round rookie wide receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, is not much of a contributor on special teams. The rookie out of Auburn was highly touted by media and Chargers fans alike, for his big play ability and strong moments throughout the off-season.

This has not translated on the field, as Lambert-Smith currently has one catch for one yard on the season. This coupled with his lackluster/lack of special teams play, allows for the undrafted rookie receiver, Campbell to effectively take his spot on the depth chart.

Could Lambert-Smith be in danger of a roster spot? Is he not what many thought he was?

