Chargers' Early Free Agency Moves Summed Up in One Concerning Word

Many words probably do well enough to describe how the Los Angeles Chargers have approached NFL free agency so far.

Even before the legal tampering window opened, one might have described the Chargers as aggressive. They jumped on center Tyler Biadasz before free agency, securing a new center.

But as things have progressed from there, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has almost concerningly remained in a defensive shell around the compensatory draft pick formula, opting for free-agent signings that don’t sacrifice draft picks.

As such, the word to describe the Chargers’ trip to free agency keeps changing, and arguably not for the better.

Chargers free agency grade so far

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When talking about every NFL team’s showing in free agency so far, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine hit the proverbial nail on the head.

The word? For Ballentine, it’s timid:

“The Chargers didn't operate like a team that feels like they are a few missing pieces from contending. They had the budget to chase much bigger names, but they took more modest swings on offensive talents in Charlie Kolar, Cole Strange, and Tyler Biadasz while Odafe Oweh, Alohi Gilman, and Zion Johnson scored significant deals elsewhere.”

Here are a few more that would make sense:

Conservative

Archaic

Concerning

Maybe some of those are a tad harsh. The Chargers have done some good things. They found a new starting center. New fullback Alec Ingold will boost the running game for Omarion Hampton. Cole Strange, if nothing else, is a good backup guard. Keaton Mithcell helps in spurts. Charlie Kolar is a blocking tight end who fits.

But the Chargers could still technically use two starting guards. One could argue they need help at every level of the defense. And being predictable going into a draft like this isn't a good thing, as other teams could jump over them and take the prospects they want.

Nothing about this showing in free agency screams the Chargers are all-in around Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbaugh.

And maybe we’ll look back on this in hindsight and call it an overreaction because they didn’t need to be more aggressive. But it’s hard not to play the what if? game for a team with obvious needs that had $99 million to use.

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