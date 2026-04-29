Complete Chargers Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

The goals are clear for the Los Angeles Chargers, who will be looking to make it three-for-three when it comes to reaching the playoffs under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

That’s the good news. The reality is that the franchise has made only one Super Bowl appearance and that was back in 1994, when Harbaugh was a player for the Indianapolis Colts and the Bolts’ starting signal-caller was Stan Humphries.

The sad truth is that the franchise has not won an AFC West title since 2009 and has not prevailed in a postseason game since 2018—losers of their last four playoff encounters.

It’s a new upcoming season and new hope for every team, some more than others. Will the third season with the Chargers for Harbaugh wind up being extremely charming?

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Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 (22): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami, Fla.

Round 2 (63): Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Round 4 (105): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Round 4 (117): Travis Burke, OL, Memphis

Round 4 (131): Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Round 5 (145): Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

Round 6 (202): Logan Taylor, G, Boston College

Round 6 (206): Alex Harkey, G, Oregon

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Chargers 2026 Additions

C Tyler Biadasz (from Commanders)

FB Alec Ingold (from Dolphins)

RB Keaton Mitchell (from Ravens)

G Cole Strange (from Dolphins)

TE Charlie Kolar (from Ravens)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson﻿﻿ (from Cardinals)

G Kayode Awosika (from Lions)

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Chargers 2026 Departures

C Bradley Bozeman (Retired)

G Mekhi Becton (Released)

T Savion Washington (Released)

TE Will Dissly (Released)

G Zion Johnson (Browns)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Packers)

G Jamaree Sayler (Dolphins)

DT Otito Ogbonnia (Cowboys)

DE Da’Shawn Hand (Falcons)

TE Tyler Conklin (Lions)

T Austin Deculus (Titans)

Chargers Undrafted Free-Agent Additions

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S Noah Avinger (Utah State)

WR/TE Jerand Bradley (Kansas State)

WR Sincere Brown (Colorado)

DL Jahmeer Carter (Virginia)

RB Gregory Desrosiers (Memphis)

S Devin Grant (Syracuse)

DL Jacobian Guillory (LSU)

LB Niles King (San Diego State)

WR Devonte Ross (Penn State)

TE Evan Svoboda (Wyoming)

CB Rodney Shelley (Georgia Tech)

CB Avery Smith (Toledo)

C Jacob Spomer (Fresno State)

EDGE Nadame Tucker (Western Michigan)

DL Terry Webb (SMU)

CB Jeremiah Wilson (Florida State)

T Isaiah World (Oregon)

What’s Next for the Chargers?

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Now that the team has picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Quentin Johnston, it’s a matter of getting their eight draft choices under contract. Four of those selections addressed the offensive line, which failed to adequately protect quarterback Justin Herbert. The 2025 Pro Bowler was sacked 60 times in 17 outings last season, including the playoff loss to the Patriots.

As far as the offseason programs, the Chargers have four sessions of OTA Offseason Workouts on May 26-27, May 29, June 2-4, and June 8-11. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place from June 16-18.