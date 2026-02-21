Chargers' Early NFL Mock Draft Consensus 1st-Round Pick is Can't-Miss Prospect

The Los Angeles Chargers could go a few different ways in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

One? The offensive line in front of Justin Herbert, where they desperately need to find upgrades to the interior of the offensive line capable of meshing well with elite offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

Don’t count out the defensive side of the ball either if a high-end defensive back falls to them. That, or a pass-rusher if they don’t like how things work out in free agency with Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.

RELATED: Chargers Get Surprise Boost From Projected Extra Compensatory Pick for 2026 Draft

Remember, last year the Chargers sort of surprised by going with a luxury-type pick with running back Omarion Hampton.

Mock drafts so far this year? They focus on that first item, though.

Chargers’ top mock draft prospect for draft revealed

Most mock drafts feel like they tackle offensive line for Justin Herbert in the first round.

Now we have a little data behind that idea, too.

RELATED: Should Chargers Be on Watch for a George Pickens Tag and Trade?

Over on Twitter, one dataset from SFdata9ers rounded up the consensus picks for every first-round team from77 mock drafts.

The consensus for the Chargers? Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane.

Mock Draft Consensus: Top 3 Options by Pick



Every single mock has Mendoza going No. 1 to LV.



Data from 77 mock drafts over the last two weeks.



Note: This is not a mock draft - a player can appear multiple times at the same rank when that rank is his most common projection… pic.twitter.com/7md31hNMAr — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 19, 2026

A 6’4”, 323-pound guard with massive upside, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote this about Ioane:

“Prototypical guard for physical run schemes with thick limbs, a broad frame and plus core strength. Ioane plays with excellent contact balance and technique on both base blocks and double teams. He uses his hips and hands for leverage and displacement when drive blocking. However, he lacks athleticism and foot quickness to operate effectively as a move blocker. He pass sets with good posture and a firm punch and can anchor against power.”

The Chargers want to get better at pass-blocking for Herbert, no doubt. But that line about “physical run schemes” might be just what they want to hear, too, considering how grounded they will still want to be with Hampton.

Taking a guard in the first round of an NFL draft might be boring for some teams. But after the failure of a signing that was Mekhi Becton, plus the weird refusal to upgrade on Bradley Bozeman last year, this might have Chargers fans more hyped than any other possible pick.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter