Chargers Steal Draft's 'Most Physical Offensive Player' in New Mock

Only the offensive fronts of the 3-14 Las Vegas Raiders and the 5-12 Cleveland Browns were ranked lower than the 11-6 and playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 by Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday. “The Chargers were projected to trot out the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL. But after losing both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the offensive line became arguably the worst unit in the league.”

“Free-agent acquisition Mekhi Becton failed to live up to expectations during his first season with the Chargers,” added Buday. “The former Philadelphia Eagles player gave up pressure on 8.6 percent of pass plays during the regular season, which was the worst rate among guards.”

Hence, it makes perfect sense that in Field Yates’ 2026 NFL mock draft, he has general manager Joe Hortiz opting for some help inside with Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane with the 22nd overall pick.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ Offensive Front Was a Disaster in 2025

“No fan base needs to be reminded less on the importance of offensive line play and health than the Chargers’ faithful,” said the ESPN analyst. “Los Angeles allowed 60 sacks last season while quarterback Justin Herbert was hit more than any other signal-caller. The return of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater from injury will go a long way, as will the hiring of Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, but the interior needs reinforcements.”

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Only the rival Raiders allowed more sacks (64) in 2025 than Jim Harbaugh’s club. Herbert was on the receiving end of 54 of those quarterback traps. The six-year pro was also sacked six times in the 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots. Meanwhile, even though Becton inked a two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason, it’s not out of the question that the team could part ways with him in the coming weeks. And that would open the door for a performer such as the 6’4”, 328-pounder from Happy Valley.

This Nittany Lion Could Roar with Jim Harbaugh’s Team

“Enter Ioane,” added Yates, “a no-nonsense, rugged guard who is perhaps the most physical offensive player in the class. He’s a body-mover as a run blocker and terrific in pass protection, not allowing a single sack over the past two seasons.”

Fortifying the offensive front would not also make the ground game more consistent, it would likely mean less of Herbert in terms of leaving the pocket. In 2025, he set personal highs for rushing attempts (83) and yards (498), ranking third on the team in both categories.

