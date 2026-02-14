Chargers Go Surprise Route For Justin Herbert in NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have to make some tweaks if they plan on advancing past the Wild Card round. Despite seeing success with consecutive 11-win seasons to begin the Jim Harbaugh era, the Bolts haven't been able to get over the hump once the playoffs begin.

Justin Herbert's 0-3 playoff record is unfortunate, as the media will use that notion all offseason to discredit his success. Harbaugh knew changes needed to be made, which is why they replaced both coordinators. Mike McDaniel took over the offense, while Chris O'Leary replaced Jesse Minter, who was hired as the Baltimore Ravens' head coach.

McDaniel is intriguing, as the Chargers' offense should become more explosive with him calling the shots. They didn't have a single 1,000-yard rusher or receiver in 2025, so some personnel changes will be coming as well. The Chargers have the No.22 overall pick for the second consecutive year, with the chance to grab another offensive playmaker.

Last year it was Omarion Hampton, this year it looks like a dynamic receiving threat for Herbert.

RELATED: 3 Seahawks Players Chargers Should Target in NFL Free Agency

Chargers grab Jordyn Tyson in recent mock draft

Justin Herbert to Jordyn Tyson in Mike McDaniel's offense.



Yes, please. pic.twitter.com/GEFvRYnDTv — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) February 6, 2026

If Jordyn Tyson is available at the Chargers' pick, they should sprint to the podium. If it weren't for injuries, he'd be the runaway top receiver in the class. In 2025 for Arizona State, Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 9 games. 2024 was even better, with 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RELATED: Chargers Hire Former NFL Player as New Coach to Unleash Part of the Defense

As stated previously, Tyson comes with an injury history. He missed time this past season due to hamstring issues and had a collarbone injury that kept him out of bowl games in 2024. Tyson's worst injury came in 2022 when he was at Colorado, suffering a torn ACL/MCL/PCL.

Assuming the Chargers elect to not bring back Keenan Allen, adding Tyson to a receiver room of Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston would be electric. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Tyson is light on his feet and is a good route runner.

This would be an awesome pick for the Bolts.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Mike McDaniel’s Arrival Could Lead to Surprising Chargers Trade Candidate

Chargers Have Tough Decision to Make With Top-100 Free Agent in 2026

Los Angeles Chargers’ Controversial Coaching Hire Sparks Debates

Chargers’ Daiyan Henley Has a Wild Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory

Chargers Defender Says Justin Herbert is an Underrated Trash Talker