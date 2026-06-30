3 Chargers Fighting for Their Next Contract Who Should Have Monster Seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers generally do a pretty good job of staying out in front of the next big contracts they want to do.

Good examples this offseason aren’t hard to find. General manager Joe Hortiz and the front office got the Derwin James extension done early. They didn’t, however, do early deals with names like Zion Johnson and Odafe Oweh, two guys who wound up leaving in free agency on pretty big deals with other teams.

Looking ahead to July work and beyond, a few major names stick out as contract extension candidates who could have big seasons.

Tuli Tuipulotu

Will the Chargers get the Tuli Tuipulotu contract extension done during training camp? Or will it drag out into the regular season and next offseason?

One would think the Chargers would wrap it up as soon as possible. Tuipulotu is just 23 years old and a second-round investment with 26 sacks over 50 games, including a career-high 13 last year. He’s the foundational building block for the unit once Khalil Mack retires.

But Tuipulotu and his reps could be content to wait and see what the market looks like. They would likely be correct to think he’s headed for another monster season despite the coordinator change to Chris O’Leary, since the theme is consistency anyway.

It’s not like the Chargers are, or will be hurting for cap space, anyway, but peace of mind in having this done would be nice.

Tuli Tuipulotu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Quentin Johnston

Don’t laugh.

Quentin Johnston hasn’t lived up to his first-round billing, no doubt. Some of that has been self-inflicted wounds like drop issues.

But if fans complained about archaic-feeling offenses like the one Greg Roman rolled out on a weekly basis for other players, Johnston probably deserves the same bit of grace.

Now, Johnston gets at least one chance to prove what he can do in a modern Mike McDaniel offense. That’s exciting, considering the new coordinator shouldn't have any problems drawing up big yards-after-catch chances for Johnston on short work, which is where he seems to excel.

Keep in mind, too, Johnston is still just 24 years old and has scored eight touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. Don’t sleep on McDaniel walking in the door at the perfect time to match Johnston’s developmental upswing.

Bonus: Donte Jackson

Maybe don’t sleep on veteran cornerback Donte Jackson. He came over last year in free agency and immediately dropped a 71.9 Pro Football Focus grade, ranked 24th out of 114 at his position. Jackson will be 31 in November, but if he has another strong season at a premium position, the Chargers might be willing to throw him big numbers, even if it’s on a year-to-year basis like they do with Mack.

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