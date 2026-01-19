Chargers' first major mistake in coaching search earns universal criticism
The Los Angeles Chargers have provided hit after hit for fans when searching across the NFL for their next offensive coordinator.
Until now, anyway.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers put in a request with the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Arthur Smith for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Rapoport notes in his writeup that Smith has “significant OC interest and is also a HC candidate.”
Smith reportedly joins a long list of coordinator candidates for the Chargers as they seek ways to better help Justin Herbert. But he’s on a different level than rumored names like Mike McDaniel and, apparently, not in a good way.
Chargers’ Arthur Smith interest draws criticism
In NFL fan circles, Smith is generally in that same bracket of coordinators alongside the likes of Greg Roman, so it’s not hard to see why Chargers fans might not be all that thrilled with this development.
Smith spent 2011-2020 with the Tennessee Titans, eventually working his way up to the coordinator role, working with and alongside the likes of notables such as Matt LaFleur. He directed some of those Derrick Henry-based offenses before going on to serve as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
The 2021-2023 tenure in Atlanta did Smith’s reputation big harm, though, as he went 21-30 and was consistently criticized for not getting the most out of high-end offensive names like Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.
Over the last two years in Pittsburgh, Smith struggled to get production out of names like Justin Fields before one season with Aaron Rodgers.
In his defense, Smith would find the Chargers a much more stable environment with franchise passer Justin Herbert, a strong crop of skill position weapons and two elite offensive tackles, all kept in line by Jim Harbaugh.
Even so, it’s not hard to see why Chargers fans reacted the way they did.
Chargers take heat for Arthur Smith interview
