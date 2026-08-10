Biggest Takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers' First Unofficial Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up their second week of training camp. The team has released its first unofficial depth chart leading into their first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night, August 13th.

NFL coaching staffs will argue that the unofficial depth chart is simply something put together by the PR team heading into the preseason because the league requires it. However, the depth chart serves a general purpose as it helps structure the expectations heading into the game for fans and the flow of substitutions throughout the game.

Additionally, the unofficial depth charts can also serve as an indicator for position battles and where certain players stand in their position groups. The PR staff may make the depth chart and have no actual input on the roster but they are also generally plugged in to the team, who is getting practice reps, favor within the organization and the circumstances around the team.

Lets dive into the biggest takeaways from the Chargers first 2026 unofficial depth chart.

The three finalists for the starting left guard position

The Chargers opted to let a battle play out amongst five different players for the vacant starting left guard job. Offensive line expert and evaluator Brandon Thorn said in a social media thread that letting the competition play out was the right move given the lack of track record amongst the five possible players.

Over the past week, pads have been introduced, a major point of emphasis from the coaching staff in terms of evaluating offensive linemen. Of the five players who were contenders for the starting role to start fall camp, three have appeared to stand out and risen to the top of the current battle. Veteran free agent addition Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter have been contenders since OTAs with Awosika having a slight edge bringing a veteran level of consistency.

Second-year player Branson Taylor inserted his name into the mix early in training camp after being nearly an afterthought heading into OTAs. Taylor has been getting significant run with the first team and received glowing praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh and the training staff. The battle appears to be clearly shaping up as fight between Awosika, Taylor and Slaughter and the first official depth chart reflects that by listing Awosika or Taylor or Slaughter.

Undrafted free agents all listed last in their groups with one exception

Every roster group has the rookie undrafted free agents listed last in their position groups, seemingly until earned and proven otherwise. The only exception to this is UDFA edge rusher Nadame Tucker who is listed fifth behind Bud Dupree but ahead of Kyle Kennard.

Tucker was a favorite to impress and make the roster heading into training camp given his connections to defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary last season at Western Michigan. Tucker has been terrorizing backup offensive tackles and racking up sacks in the second week of training camp.

Cornerback surprise

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The depth chart lists Tarheeb Still as a starter and the opposite starter being Donte Jackson or Cam Hart. The general consensus was that it would have been Jackson as the clear starter and Still and Hart being on the opposite end.

Could this be a simple PR staff choice or is Tarheeb Still establishing himself at the top of the group? One thing is clear, there are the top three followed by every other corner on the roster. The rest of camp and preseason will be hotly contested for defensive back roles.

No clear starting tight end

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have one of the top tight end rooms with their top three in the NFL. The depth chart reflects this listing "Charlie Kolar or Oronde Gadsden or David Njoku" to start the preseason. All three have been getting significant action in different personnel packages and the trio could easily rotate in roles and usage based on individual matchups.

The Chargers face the Houston Texans this Thursday which will not feature any of the regular starters according to Jim Harbaugh. The rotations throughout the game should mirror the unofficial depth for the most part and will be the first opportunity for many of the rookies to make an impression and possibly the beginning of a last stand for some of the players on the roster bubble.