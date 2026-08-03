The Biggest Overreaction Fans Should Avoid After Week 1 of Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers just wrapped up their first week of training camp for the 2026 season. The first four practices have not yet featured pads, as their first padded practice is scheduled for Tuesday August 4th. The final practice of the first week brought energy and competition as the offense and defense had a healthy competitive day with the first teams often facing each other.

The first few days of fall camp is typically an extension of OTAs as the team reconvenes and ramps back up after a summer break in between OTAs and camp. The offense has been surprisingly crisp out of the gate given it is a brand new system and playbook. Justin Herbert spent the break getting engaged and working on his new footwork back home with his brother Patrick.

The return to football is always going to require a ramp-up period and it is impossible to make judgments about play from rookies or positions where pads are simply needed in order for performance to be proven or accurately judged. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already declared that the starting offensive line will not be determined until at least ten to thirteen more practices, which would take the timeline to the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Before fans panic, let's examine why the Chargers approach to the offensive line should not be cause for overreaction, yet.

Chargers include at least five lineman in the mix for the starting left guard starting job

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (79) protects quarterback Justin Herbert (10) from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers went through OTAs with the public stance that three players would be in competition for the starting left guard job. New free agent addition Kayode Awosika was the frontrunner after running with the first team most of OTAs and to start camp. Trevor Penning and rookie second round pick Jake Slaughter were the others considered possibly challenging for the job. On the third and fourth day of camp, the Chargers introduced veteran Trey Pipkins and 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor into the mix as well.

Offensive line expert Brandon Thorn responded to a thread on X regarding the addition of Trey Pipkins into the mix by simply stating the competition is wide open, as it should be.

Wide open. As it should be. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 31, 2026

The reactions on social media amongst fans showed the news was not well received to see the Chargers introducing even more uncertainty to a position that has been a glaring question mark since Zion Johnson left in free agency. At this point, there is no need to overreact.

Offensive line is one of the few position groups where the pads are an absolute necessity to accurately see and judge performance by. Jake Slaughter is attempting to split his time between guard and center and still compete for the starting left guard role, he will need to prove he can handle that and NFL power when the pads come on.

The Chargers giving non-padded reps to more offensive linemen with the first time is a simple litmus test for all of them. Do they know their assignment? How does their effort and movement look with the first team? If they can handle the calls and look good enough without pads to not waste the first team offense's reps, they can get a shot when the pads are on and the competition will quickly start to work itself out.

Why it's not time to panic

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Branson Taylor (71) and Trevor Penning (75) participate in blocking drills as coach Jim Harbaugh watches at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have claimed to have position competitions in the past but in practice it was obvious from the stat who was going to win the job. At this moment, the Chargers are gearing up for an actual bona fide competition. The first week of padded practice should give an immediate barometer of who is in serious contention and who is not ready for that role.

Harbaugh has said many time in the past that the best players will play and the best players are the ones who play the best. It is such a simple rationalization, it sometimes is discounted at face value. In this case, the best player will be the one who plays the best when the pads come on and that opens the door to any player willing to step up and take it.

If the Chargers walk into their preseason game against the 49ers with all five still rotating and battling with the start of the season even closer, that will likely be the time to be truly concerned.