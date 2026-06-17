Jim Harbaugh Confirms Chargers Position Battle Will Be Decided When the Pads Come on

The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the final week of OTAs with a three-day mandatory minicamp running Tuesday through Thursday. The Chargers do not have many unsettled positions on either side of the ball and have more role battles and battles for snaps anticipated during training camp.

One of the few positions where a clear-cut starter has yet to emerge is the left guard position. The Chargers overhauled the entire interior offensive line this offseason and the left guard position became vacant when Zion Johnson departed during free agency for the Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles' front office surprised many around the NFL by not dipping into the deep waters of the free agent market despite having more than enough cap space. The Chargers opted for a camp battle approach and signed veteran Kayode Awosika, re-signed Trevor Penning and drafted Jake Slaughter in the second round with all set to compete for the starting job.

Veteran free agent addition Kayode Awosika has been getting the most run with the starting unit through OTAs at left guard. Trevor Penning started OTAs working himself back from some sort of injury and rookie Jake Slaughter is learning the new position.

The battle for the starting left guard spot was never going to be won during OTAs. Offensive linemen are limited by the nature of OTAs and are not truly practicing blocks until pads enter the discussion during training camp. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media before the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Harbaugh made it clear the battle for the starting left guard spot will not be determined until the competition plays out with pads on.

#Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reiterates that the competition for the starting left guard spot will be settled when the pads come on in training camp and pre-season. pic.twitter.com/EoH0lYL39m — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 16, 2026

How the pads will settle the competition for left guard

The offensive shift to wide zone will truly be on full display when training camp begins. The biggest challenge for the lineman as they transition to their new roles will be moving as a unit and adjusting literally on the fly.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and offensive line coach Butch Barry are demanding the linemen to explode off the snap , running off of the ball and move with seek -and-destroy conviction. Kayode Awosika said during his OTA media appearance that the expectation is conviction over perfection.

The idea of conviction over perfection is a perfect concept to use to examine the left guard battle. Which of the three linemen can understand the assignments and pair the knowledge with running off of the ball. Many of the linemen have discussed some of the challenges of wide zone but effort and being able to block while on the move is a constant key for success. Whichever of the three can master blocking on the move when the pads come on will be the week one starting left guard for the Los Angeles Chargers.